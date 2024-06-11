INJURY: Barkov ‘felt better today’ after high hit in Game 2 win over Oilers

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers are feeling optimistic about Aleksander Barkov’s status after the superstar center was the victim of a high hit during a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.
Following the team’s recovery day at the Baptist Health IcePlex on Tuesday, head coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers are taking a day-by-day approach to their captain's recovery.
“He came in today and wasn’t worse,” Maurice said. “That’s a really good thing. The assessment will be tomorrow. If he continues to progress, we should be in good shape.”
This year’s Selke Trophy winner and a Conn Smythe contender for his outstanding play in the playoffs, Barkov missed the final 9:28 of Game 2 after being hit in the head by Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl while he attempted to play the puck along the wall in Florida’s zone.
Down on the ice for a while after the hit, Barkov eventually skated to the locker room under his own power.