Territory Talk: Marchand hits 1,000 points (Ep. 375)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT 375 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

History always seems to be made at Amerant Bank Arena.

Becoming just the 102nd player in NHL history to hit the 1,000-point mark, Brad Marchand dished out two assists during Thursday’s exhilarating 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Marchand’s latest milestone and also look back on a very successful 5-2-1 stretch for the Florida Panthers.

Plus, Doug sits down with Evan Rodrigues following Friday’s practice.

Highlights include:

  • Looking at Florida’s current 5-2-1 stretch. (1:30)
  • Marchand makes history with 1,000th (8:00)
  • Doug sits down with Rodrigues after practice. (21:40)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Milestone Night; Reinhart heating up

Bench clears in celebration for Marchand’s 1,000th point

Florida Panthers to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 15

Marchand's work ethic, fear of slowing down pushed him to 1,000 points

RECAP: Panthers 6, Capitals 3

Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Records 1,000th NHL Point

Tkachuk making good progress, closing in on return to skating

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off homestand vs. Capitals

Florida Panthers Limited Edition Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Championship Coffee Table Book ‘Reign Red’ on Sale Thursday, Nov. 13

Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

STAT PACK: Marchand extends goal streak in win over Vegas

What’s Brewing: Panthers begin five-game homestand

Florida Panthers Launch Fifth Season of ‘Panthers Kids Club,’ Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 2

PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip in Vegas

Florida Panthers Announce Military Appreciation Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, March 24

RECAP: Sharks 3, Panthers 1

Gadjovich expected to miss three months