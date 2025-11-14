Territory Talk: Marchand hits 1,000 points (Ep. 375)

History always seems to be made at Amerant Bank Arena.
Becoming just the 102nd player in NHL history to hit the 1,000-point mark, Brad Marchand dished out two assists during Thursday’s exhilarating 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals.
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Marchand’s latest milestone and also look back on a very successful 5-2-1 stretch for the Florida Panthers.
Plus, Doug sits down with Evan Rodrigues following Friday’s practice.
Highlights include:
- Looking at Florida’s current 5-2-1 stretch. (1:30)
- Marchand makes history with 1,000th (8:00)
- Doug sits down with Rodrigues after practice. (21:40)