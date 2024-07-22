Territory Talk: Looking to the Rafters (Ep. 312)

With nearly a month having passed since the Florida Panthers captured their first-ever Stanley Cup, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk looking down the road and up into the rafters for several of the team’s key players.

No matter what, both agree that a few numbers will certainly be retired down the road.

Highlights of the episode include:

South Florida is still buzzing a month after the Stanley Cup. (2:00)

Which Panthers are on track to have their jersey number retired? (9:45).

The jersey numbers that don’t get used much in South Florida. (108:00).

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: