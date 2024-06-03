Territory Talk: Cats conquer East; Oilers await in SCF (Ep. 302)

The Florida Panthers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final!

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Oliver look back at the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers and also share their initial thoughts on what should be a great battle for the Cup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Plus, hear what Matthew Tkachuk had to say about back-to-back trips to the Final.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Stanley Cup Final is set! (1:00)

Matthew Tkachuk talks about getting back to the Big Dance. (4:15)

How did the Panthers shut down the Rangers? (8:15)

Initial thoughts on Panthers vs. Oilers. (18:45)

