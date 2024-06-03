Territory Talk: Cats conquer East; Oilers await in SCF (Ep. 302)

The Florida Panthers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final!
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Oliver look back at the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers and also share their initial thoughts on what should be a great battle for the Cup with the Edmonton Oilers.
Plus, hear what Matthew Tkachuk had to say about back-to-back trips to the Final.
Highlights of the episode include:
- The Stanley Cup Final is set! (1:00)
- Matthew Tkachuk talks about getting back to the Big Dance. (4:15)
- How did the Panthers shut down the Rangers? (8:15)
- Initial thoughts on Panthers vs. Oilers. (18:45)
Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: