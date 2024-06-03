Territory Talk: Cats conquer East; Oilers await in SCF (Ep. 302)

TT-E302-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final!

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Oliver look back at the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers and also share their initial thoughts on what should be a great battle for the Cup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Plus, hear what Matthew Tkachuk had to say about back-to-back trips to the Final.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Stanley Cup Final is set! (1:00)
  • Matthew Tkachuk talks about getting back to the Big Dance. (4:15)
  • How did the Panthers shut down the Rangers? (8:15)
  • Initial thoughts on Panthers vs. Oilers. (18:45)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

Related Content

2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Panthers understand 'job's not finished' after eliminating Rangers

Recap: FLA vs. NYR Game 6

FLA vs. NYR: Post Game Interview

News Feed

2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Panthers understand 'job's not finished' after eliminating Rangers

Tarasenko comes up big for Panthers in Game 6 win

Florida Panthers Awarded Prince of Wales Trophy and Advance to 2024 Stanley Cup Final for Second Consecutive Season

RECAP: Panthers 2, Rangers 1

Panthers don't touch Prince of Wales Trophy following Game 6 win

Panthers to play Stars or Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

PREVIEW: Panthers try to close out Rangers, return to Stanley Cup Final

Conditioned Cats: Panthers excelling late in games during playoff run

‘Awesome to see:’ New dad Gadjovich gets game puck after Game 5

POSTCARD: Rodrigues checks in after Game 5 win in New York

RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 2

PREVIEW: Panthers try to push Rangers to the brink in Game 5 at MSG

Q&A: Mikkola talks Eastern Conference Final, Montour and more!

Panthers rolling on power play heading into Game 5 of East Final 

Ekblad, Forsling making life hard on New York’s top line in Eastern Conference Final

Ekman-Larsson 'having a blast' with Panthers 2 wins from return to Cup Final

RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)