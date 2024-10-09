Territory Talk: A good start to 2024-25; Swaggy staying put (Ep. 319)

It was a day of celebration in South Florida on Tuesday.

In addition to raising their Stanley Cup banner, the Panthers opened the season with a win over the Boston Bruins and signed Carter Verhaeghe to a big eight-year extension.

All that and more is covered on this episode of Territory Talk.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers get right back to work against Boston. (1:00)

Hear from Sam Bennett after the Home Opener. (8:55)

Taking a look at some national preseason predictions. (15:00)

Swaggy is sticking around in South Florida for a long time: (20:15)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: