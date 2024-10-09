Territory Talk: A good start to 2024-25; Swaggy staying put (Ep. 319)

Panthers locked up two points and a star player on Opening Night

TT-319-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

It was a day of celebration in South Florida on Tuesday.

In addition to raising their Stanley Cup banner, the Panthers opened the season with a win over the Boston Bruins and signed Carter Verhaeghe to a big eight-year extension.

All that and more is covered on this episode of Territory Talk.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers get right back to work against Boston. (1:00)
  • Hear from Sam Bennett after the Home Opener. (8:55)
  • Taking a look at some national preseason predictions. (15:00)
  • Swaggy is sticking around in South Florida for a long time: (20:15)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 6, Bruins 4

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Carter Verhaeghe on Eight-Year Contract Extension

PREVIEW: Panthers raise banner, kick off new season vs. Bruins

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Territory Memberships Sold Out

Panthers ready to 'fight' to defend Stanley Cup title

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster

Florida Panthers Receive 2024 Championship Rings

What’s Brewing: Panthers kick off 2024-25 season 

Florida Panthers Cancel 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena Due to Weather Conditions

Territory Talk: Season Preview with ESPN’s Kristen Shilton (Ep. 318)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Kings 2

POSTCARD: Samoskevich excited for preseason debut in Quebec

‘It’s going to be very exciting’: Panthers to close out preseason in Quebec

Hispanic Excellence: Educators

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 30 Players

RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

Samoskevich expected to play in preseason finale vs. Kings

Q&A: Gadjovich talks dad life, shows and more!