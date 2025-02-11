Forsling, Sweden confident going into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

MONTREAL -- Take a quick glance at the defensemen Sweden is bringing to the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it’s pretty impressive.

Two have won the Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s top defenseman. Two have won the Stanley Cup a time or two, as well.

There’s no doubt it’s a position of strength for the Swedes.

“I hope everybody feels that. I feel confident now,” coach Sam Hallam said on Tuesday, one day before Sweden kicks off the 4 Nations Face-Off against Canada at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“I think the guys, they look at each other and they are really enthusiastic being on the same team here. We’re going to need it. We know what we’re up against, and we’re going to need it, and we’re fortunate to have them. But I think they just have to be the best they can be. There are a lot of new systems and all that, but just trust your instincts and play at your best. Hopefully we get the six or seven guys going here.”