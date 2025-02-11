Forsling, Sweden confident going into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Hedman, Forsling, Karlsson among those tasked with slowing Canada's MacKinnon, Crosby, McDavid

© Andre RInguette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

MONTREAL -- Take a quick glance at the defensemen Sweden is bringing to the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it’s pretty impressive.

Two have won the Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s top defenseman. Two have won the Stanley Cup a time or two, as well.

There’s no doubt it’s a position of strength for the Swedes.

“I hope everybody feels that. I feel confident now,” coach Sam Hallam said on Tuesday, one day before Sweden kicks off the 4 Nations Face-Off against Canada at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“I think the guys, they look at each other and they are really enthusiastic being on the same team here. We’re going to need it. We know what we’re up against, and we’re going to need it, and we’re fortunate to have them. But I think they just have to be the best they can be. There are a lot of new systems and all that, but just trust your instincts and play at your best. Hopefully we get the six or seven guys going here.”

See the Sweden team reflect on 4 Nations during Media Day in Montreal

Victor Hedman is the anchor and arguably the most decorated member of Sweden’s defense. The 34-year-old is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021), including winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in 2020. Hedman was also a finalist for the Norris Trophy in six straight seasons (2016-17 to 2021-22), winning the award in 2017-18.

He’ll pair with Jonas Brodin, who has been a staple on the Minnesota Wild since he made his NHL debut in 2012-13.

“You have players who have won it all and are really top-class players," Sweden goaltender Filip Gustavsson said. "It’s going to be great to have them in front of me, to be safe back there and know they’re going to make some great plays. It’s just an honor to play behind them there."

Sweden's second defense pair will feature Gustav Forsling, who won the Stanley Cup last season with the Florida Panthers, who helped revitalize his career after claiming him off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 9, 2021, and Rasmus Dahlin, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Mattias Ekholm, who helped the Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final last season, will be on the third defense pair with Erik Karlsson, who has won the Norris Trophy three times (2011-12, 2014-15 and 2022-23).

“They’ve got a lot of mobility and a lot of big guys who can defend. We see Gustav day in and day out with the attention he’s gotten the last year and a half, two years really," said Canada forward Sam Reinhart, who is Forsling's teammate on the Panthers. "It’s ramped up for him. He has so much speed, so many smarts. He’s got, in my mind, one of the best sticks in the League. We’re excited about the opportunity to try and compete against him.

“They’ve got a lot of veteran presence back there, so we’re excited about the challenge.”

Sweden’s defense will also face a lofty challenge against Canada, which features a lineup with a whole lot of firepower. On its top line is Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL this season with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists), Sidney Crosby, who leads the Pittsburgh Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists), and Mark Stone, who is second on the Vegas Golden Knights with 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists).

Connor McDavid, who is tied for fourth in the League with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists), is on the second line with Reinhart, who is tied for third in the NHL in goals (31).

“It’s up to us,” Ekholm said. “I mean, you look at every [defense] core in this tournament, look at every position, it’s going to be really good players and it’s just a matter of, I guess, getting it together the quickest. You win two games and you’re in and you lose two games and you’re out. That’s what it is. That’s more of the challenge."

When the puck drops on Wednesday, Sweden, and its defense, will see just how good it really can be.

“I feel us Swedes are pretty good at coming together and accepting our roles and just wanting to have what’s best for the team, kind of put our egos aside," Ekholm said. "Hopefully we can do that, but obviously I feel strong about our defense.”

