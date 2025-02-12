NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

Funny new commercial shows goal scorers playing game of 'Can you top this?'

tkachuk tricky ad
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

On a breakaway, during a penalty shot, a shootout opportunity or just a really good scoring chance, deceit is the name of the game for a goal-scorer.

In fact, one might say the best thing NHL players can be in that situation: Tricky.

A new ad from the League, the latest in "The Next Golden Era is Now" series, has some of the world's best hockey players quite unimpressed with each other's skills.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk , Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak , Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander , Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou are featured in the spot, pretty much shrugging off each other's best moves all while Run DMC's 1987 classic "It's Tricky" blares in the background.

"Run DMC has never gone out of style," NHL senior VP of marketing and innovation Casey Hall told NHL.com. "We explored a lot of different songs and wanted one that fit the tone of the spot, something with energy and swagger."

The ad opens with a clip of Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard scoring an absurd "Michigan" goal and as your eyes are still trying to process how a human could do that, it quickly cuts to 2024 Stanley Cup champion Tkachuk saying "I've seen better."

Pastrnak calls Tkachuk's between-the-legs goal "cute" then Matthews labels Pastrnak's insane shoulder fake "kinda basic." By the time we see a disgusted Forsberg tossing his remote and pulling on a gold sleep mask we know what's going on here.

"It's anything you can do I can do better," Hall said.

Hockey Hall of Famer-turned NHL analyst Mark Messier finishes the spot, deadpanning a perfect "in my day" line.

This latest ad follows up previous clever spots lampooning Gen Z workplace stereotypes and playing around with the culture of tipping.

"We've tried to tie in culturally relevant topics," Hall said. "Part of the reason why the spots have been so well-received is that we are showing off the incredible skill of NHL players but doing it in a way that also shows their personality. The players are in on the joke. They are doing it with a wink."

It's good clean fun for everyone. Except, of course, goalies.

News Feed

Panthers Primer: 4 Nations Face-Off 

Forsling, Sweden confident going into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off: How to watch for Panthers fans

Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

‘It’s heartwarming for us’: Panthers visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

‘He’s a driver’: Tkachuk named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

4 Nations Face-Off intriguing storylines, according to NHL.com

RECAP: Panthers 5, Senators 1

INJURY: Samoskevich expected to be ‘100% very soon’ after injury in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Panthers battle Senators in final game before 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers Prospect Report: February 7, 2025

Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofits

Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Fourth Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

Territory Talk: Last-second heroics in St. Louis (Ep. 331)

RECAP: Panthers 3, Blues 2

PREVIEW: Panthers close out two-game road trip in St. Louis

Florida Panthers Announce New & Renewed Partner Promotions for 2024-25 Season