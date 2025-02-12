NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

"Run DMC has never gone out of style," NHL senior VP of marketing and innovation Casey Hall told NHL.com. "We explored a lot of different songs and wanted one that fit the tone of the spot, something with energy and swagger."

The ad opens with a clip of Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard scoring an absurd "Michigan" goal and as your eyes are still trying to process how a human could do that, it quickly cuts to 2024 Stanley Cup champion Tkachuk saying "I've seen better."

Pastrnak calls Tkachuk's between-the-legs goal "cute" then Matthews labels Pastrnak's insane shoulder fake "kinda basic." By the time we see a disgusted Forsberg tossing his remote and pulling on a gold sleep mask we know what's going on here.

"It's anything you can do I can do better," Hall said.

Hockey Hall of Famer-turned NHL analyst Mark Messier finishes the spot, deadpanning a perfect "in my day" line.

This latest ad follows up previous clever spots lampooning Gen Z workplace stereotypes and playing around with the culture of tipping.

"We've tried to tie in culturally relevant topics," Hall said. "Part of the reason why the spots have been so well-received is that we are showing off the incredible skill of NHL players but doing it in a way that also shows their personality. The players are in on the joke. They are doing it with a wink."

It's good clean fun for everyone. Except, of course, goalies.