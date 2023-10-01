RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

“It was fun, coming all the way here to Sydney, Nova Scotia,” Lundell said of the experience. “It’s a lot of travel, but it was worth it. We had a lot of fans. It was awesome to play [here]. It brought me back memories from playing in Finland. It’s a smaller rink, but the atmosphere was great.”

In addition to game, the local community received $250,000 in arena upgrades.

One of a handful of veterans that made the trip for the Panthers, Lundell opened the scoring against the Senators when he kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush with Uvis Balinskis and roofed a wicked shot right over the blocker of Anton Forsberg to make it 1-0 at 8:18 of the first period.

Leading the Panthers with six points in four preseason games, rookie Mackie Samoskevich, a first-round pick in 2021 gearing up for his first pro season, tallied the primary assist on the goal.