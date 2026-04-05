RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 2

PITTSBURGH – The Florda Panthers are leaving the Steel City empty handed after suffering a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

After securing a 9-4 win on Saturday, the Penguins completed a sweep of the weekend back-to-back.

“Better than it was yesterday,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Got behind it a little bit, but I don’t think we’d given a whole lot to get behind in that manner. We had some good penalty kills; had some pretty good action on the power play, scored a goal. That’d be about it.”

Despite the playoffs being out of reach, the injury-plagued Panthers plan to finish as strong as they can.

“We’ve been together as a group for so long, so to be missing big pieces [due to injuries] is tough,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “But we’re just feeding on the energy of all the new guys. Even if the games don’t mean too much, you just think of how grateful you are to play in the NHL. You think back as a kid, and to be playing against the Penguins is a dream.”

Keeping the Penguins off the board during the first half of the first period, the Panthers held their ground over the course of two penalty kills. Even during a season full of adversity, the penalty kill has been consistent for Florida, entering this afternoon's game 10th in the NHL at 81.1%.

Shortly after that second penalty kill, however, the Penguins managed to break the ice when Connor Dewar met Daniil Tarasov outside of his crease and poked the puck loose. Off that turnover, Elmer Soderblom fired the puck into the empty cage to make it 1-0 at 11:00.

After dishing out an assist in his first game back from injury on Saturday, Cole Schwindt evened the score for the Panthers when he took a no-look pass from Vinnie Hinostroza and beat Arturs Silovs with a laser of a snap shot from the left circle to make it 1-1 at 16:15.

“We’re going to move him up a bit, get him a little more ice time,” Maurice said of the plan for the young center down the home stretch. “It’s tough coming in on a back-to-back, for sure. But he’s moving well. We’re going to try to get him as much of an opportunity to feel good.”