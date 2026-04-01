RECAP: Panthers 6, Senators 3

Tkachuk’s goal was his fourth in as many games.

Cutting into the deficit for Ottawa, Jordan Spence brought the score to 6-2 on a wrist shot at 15:14.

Striking in the third period, Michael Amadio inched the Senators closer with a goal at 4:29 to make it 6-3.

After Gregor received a five-minute major and match penalty for a hit on Carter Yakemchuk, the Panther not only prevented any damage while being shorthanded from that penalty, but were able to hold off a six-on-three attempt following a Gustav Forsling tripping penalty.

Standing strong on the late push from the Senators, the Panthers held on to win 6-3 and snapped their three-game skid.

“You need to be able to do that every once in a while to feel good,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the win. “That’s a good mental health win for the Panthers.”

THEY SAID IT

“It’s awesome to know that our kids are going to grow up together.” - Sam Bennett on becoming one of the many dads on the team

“They’ve been true to it. We’ve had some tough nights, but the bench has been right. We’re cheering for each other. They’re engaged in the game, they’re talking about the game… [The] guys are trying and giving everything they’ve got.” – Paul Maurice on team culture

CATS STATS

- Per NHL Stats, Seth Jones tied Radko Gudas (April 13, 2023) and Bryan McCabe (March 3, 2010) for the most assists in a period by a defenseman in Panthers history with three.

- The Panthers went 2/3 on the power play.

- Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 10th four-point game (1G, 3A) with the Panthers.

- Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Panthers lead 10-2 in high-danger chances in the first period.

- Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, and Carter Verhaeghe combined for nine points (3G, 6A)

WHAT’S NEXT?

Battle with the Bruins.

The Panthers will take on the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click here.