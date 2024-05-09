RECAP: Panthers 6, Bruins 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Take a breath, Cats fans.

We’re all even.

Led by a three-goal outburst in the second period, the Florida Panthers cruised to a 6-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Wednesday.

Tied 1-1 after two games at Amerant Bank Arena, the series now shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

“I think overall we did what we wanted to do,” said Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who notched two goals and two assists in the win. “They got the lead in the first period, but we didn’t change a thing. We just wanted to keep playing our game and playing hard.”

In addition to the Panthers filling up the back of the net in Game 2, the two teams also combined for 146 hits and 158 penalty minutes in a fiery matchup worthy of primetime.

After the hard-fought win, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice could help but crack a smile.

“If you paid money to come to the rink tonight, you had a hell of a night,” Maurice said.

Not long after killing off a power play for the Panthers, the Bruins opened the scoring when Charlie Coyle took a feed from Pavel Zacha and tapped the puck into the net from the doorstep to make it 1-0 at 12:12 of the first period.

Struggling to find a rhythm, the Panthers switched up their lines early.

Aleksander Barkov was reunited with Sam Reinhart and Vladimir Tarasenko on the first line, Anton Lundell was joined by Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe on the second line, and Kevin Stenlund teamed up with Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen on the third line.

The only line to remain unchanged due to their stellar paly in the first period, it was the fourth line that evened the score in the second. Setting up shop in the slot, Steven Lorentz deftly tipped a shot from Brandon Montour past Jeremy Swayman to make it 1-1 at 1:56.

In that moment, you felt the tide start to turn.