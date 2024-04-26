RECAP: Panthers 5, Lightning 3

TAMPA – This was the moment Steven Lorentz had always dreamed of.

After starting his professional career in the ECHL and eventually clawing his way to the NHL, the 28-year-old always upbeat journeyman saw all of his hard work pay off when he scored what held up as the game-winning goal for the Florida Panthers in a crucial 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

With the win, the Panthers now have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

“That was always the dream,” Lorentz said. “I never doubted myself for a second. I always knew I was a late bloomer and would take the longer, harder road than other guys. I believed in myself and put the work in each day, and here we are. It’s nice to see it pay off, but at the same time the job’s not finished and hopefully it’s not going to be done until the middle of June.”

Getting into penalty trouble early, the Panthers kept Tampa Bay’s top-ranked power play off the board with a pair of critical kills in the first period. Over those two kills, they allowed just three shots on goal and two scoring chances thanks to some good sticks and key clears.

In the series, they are operating at 83.3% on the penalty kill.

Stepping up in the absence of injured second-line center Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, who's still just 22 years old, helped open the scoring for the Panthers when skated around the net before setting up Matthew Tkachuk for a quick goal from the right side of the cage to make it 1-0 at 10:39.