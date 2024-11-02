RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 2 (Global Series)

TAMPERE – Kiitos, Finland.

Heading back to North America with four points in tow, the Florida Panthers completed a two-game sweep of the 2024 Global Series with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena on Saturday.

Extending their overall winning streak to five games, Florida improves to 9-3-1 in the standings.

“A completely different style of hockey from last night,” said head coach Paul Maurice, who picked up his fifth career win in games played outside North America. "I thought we recovered well after the second [period]. It just builds faith, the constant reinforcing you're always trying to do. Being able to play a different style of game is critically important.”

A perfect end to the trip, all four Finnish players on the Panthers – Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola – tallied at least one point in the Global Series.

“That’s a lot of Finns on the scoresheet, love to see it,” Luostarinen said with a smile. “I think it tells everybody that Finnish-born players are ready to play and give their best.”

Following the win, the President of Finland visited Florida’s locker room.

“We usually see him when we win, so that’s a good thing,” said Barkov, referencing their previous meeting with the Stanley Cup over the summer. “Big, big honor. Obviously, he’s President of my country and where I was born and where I grew up. It’s always an honor to be around him. We all know he loves hockey more than anything. It was a big honor.”

Breaking the ice for the second straight game – although not in record-setting fashion this time around – Evan Rodrigues stayed hot and opened the scoring for the Panthers when he tipped in a shot from Mikkola to make it 1-0 at 14:45 of the first period.