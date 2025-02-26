RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 1

NASHVILLE – This was a night that Justin Sourdif will never forget.

Making his season debut with the Florida Panthers, the 22-year-old rookie forward scored the first goal of his NHL career in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Called up from the AHL on Monday, Sourdif’s goal also stood as the game-winner.

“You always think about how you’re going to score your first NHL goal,” said Sourdif after the win. “Having it go in for me tonight was pretty cool.”

Getting off to a good start, the Panthers raced out to an early lead on the road.

Still carrying hot sticks after helping Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sam Reinhart drew out Juuse Saros before setting up Sam Bennett for a power-play goal to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 1:23.