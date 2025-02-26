RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 1

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

NASHVILLE – This was a night that Justin Sourdif will never forget.

Making his season debut with the Florida Panthers, the 22-year-old rookie forward scored the first goal of his NHL career in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Called up from the AHL on Monday, Sourdif’s goal also stood as the game-winner.

“You always think about how you’re going to score your first NHL goal,” said Sourdif after the win. “Having it go in for me tonight was pretty cool.”

Getting off to a good start, the Panthers raced out to an early lead on the road.

Still carrying hot sticks after helping Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sam Reinhart drew out Juuse Saros before setting up Sam Bennett for a power-play goal to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 1:23.

Sam Bennett opens the scoring in Nashville on the power play.

Per NHL Stats, Bennett’s goal was Florida’s 60th first period strike this season, placing them with the Buffalo Sabres (67), Washington Capitals (64) and Tampa Bay Lightning (60) in that small club.

The lone goal of the first period, the initial twenty minutes didn’t lack any physicality.

With that tooth-and-nail approach carrying over into the second period, Jonah Gadjovich and Michael McCarron dropped the gloves and got both benches very fired up early in the frame.

Extending the lead for the Panthers, Sourdif beat Saros on a give-and-go to make it 2-0 at 4:21.

Justin Sourdif doubles the lead for the Panthers with his first NHL goal.

Prior to his call-up, the 2020 third-round pick had scored 11 goals in 29 games in the AHL.

“It was a really nice pass from Jesper (Boqvist),” said Sourdif. “It’s one I’ll remember forever.”

Holding down the fort to keep the Panthers on top, Spencer Knight stopped all five high-danger shots he faced in the second period, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“It’s kind of funny, I think I get more tired when I’m not facing shots than I do when I’m in the zone facing shots,” said Knight.

Cutting the lead in half for the Predators early in the third period, McCarron stuffed in a loose puck through Knight from just outside the blue paint to make it 2-1 at 4:30.

Standing all game, Knight finished with 18 saves in the win.

With tensions rising, Bennett and Cole Smith dropped the gloves in a highly spirited bout.

Getting one back for the Panthers, Gustav Forsling threw a shot on net from above the circle to give Florida a 3-1 lead at 9:02.

Gustav Forsling pads the lead for the Panthers in Nashville.

The goal marked Forsling's ninth of the season. With an assist, captain Aleksander Barkov earned his 40th helper of the campaign.

Adding what looked like another goal for Florida, Anton Lundell ripped a shot by Saros and sent the red light flashing. Unfortunately, the Predators successfully challenged for goaltender interference and the score remained 3-1 with 5:35 remaining in regulation.

Stomping out any hope of a comeback for Nashville, Mackie Samoskevich took a pass from Bennett, faked out Saros with a nifty move and tucked in a goal to make it 4-1 at 15:34.

Mackie Samoskevich locks in the win for the Panthers with a late goal in Nashville.

“The thing that I enjoy the most is how happy the bench is when they (young players) score,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “The veteran guys cheer for those kids. That’s so important to make them feel comfortable and feel like they are a part of it and belong.”

THEY SAID IT

“There’s some familiar faces I’ve known for a few years now and kind of makes it a lot easier coming in and sliding right into the group.” – Justin Sourdif on being called up

“He’s got speed, but his agility and quickness to get to the wall and then into the middle. He’s got some hands on him too.” – Paul Maurice on Justin Sourdif’s game

CATS STATS

- Aleksander Barkov is the fifth Finnish-born player to record four consecutive 40-assist seasons.

- Tomas Nosek went 7-for-9 (77.8%) in the faceoff circle.

- Jonah Gadjovich blocked a team-high two shots on goal.

- The Panthers surrendered just 13 scoring chances at 5-on-5.

- Florida allowed just one shot on goal over the 15:43 that Niko Mikkola was deployed at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Who’s ready for a Stanley Cup Final rematch?

Heading back home after their quick one-game trip out of town, the Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

To get tickets, click HERE.

