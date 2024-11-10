RECAP: Panthers 4, Flyers 3 (SO)

“It’s great,” said Bennett, who ranks second on the Panthers with nine goals. “I don’t look at that too much, but any time you can get another milestone I guess it’s great.”

Benefitting from an odd bounce, the Flyers tied the game in the third period when an attempted pass from Garnet Hathaway ricochetted off a defender’s skate and slipped through Bobrovsky’s pads to make it 3-3 at 9:47.

“Philadelphia played their butts off tonight,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

From there, Bobrovsky did his usual brick-wall routine.

Helping the game get to overtime, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner stoned Owen Tippett, arguably Philadelphi’s top sniper, on a point-blank attempt with less than four minutes left.

From there, Bobrovsky went on to stop all six shots he faced in the extra frame, including denying Travis Konecny on a breakaway with just a few ticks of the clock remaining.

Getting goals in the shootout from Aleksander Barkov, who sent jaws to the floor with “The Forsberg,” and Rodrigues, Bobrovsky stopped four of five shooters to lock in the 4-3 win.

“That was a fun challenge,” said Bobrovsky, who finished with 34 saves. “Lots of breakaways. I think it was fun for fans, too. We had some great scoring chances, too. It’s just fun all around.”

THEY SAID IT

“It’s good when you get this chemistry this early in the season.” – Evan Rodrigues

“It was a lot of flipping the puck out of the zone and living to fight another day. I think this team kind of relishes in that environment. Not a lot of teams can feel that way when they want to make plays and make sure they feel good. This team seems to want that type of game because it gets us into it.” – Nate Schmidt

“Enjoy the opportunity, enjoy the moment, and play one moment.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

“I had no problem with that game being tied after two [periods] with how hard they worked. That’s the way it should be. You worked as hard as they worked, and it was a grinder up and down. I don’t think it was very easy.” – Paul Maurice

CATS STATS

- The Panthers improved to 92-18-8 in games in which Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each record a point.

- Anton Lundell won nine faceoffs.

- A.J. Greed had a team-high five hits.

- Sam Bennett has earned a point in eight of his last nine games.

- The Panthers went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

- The Panthers led 27-10 in shot attempts and 3-0 in goals when Dmitry Kulikov was deployed at 5-on-5.

- Florida led 59-40 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Let’s make it eight!

The Panthers will try to keep their winning streak alive when they return to the ice to host the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

