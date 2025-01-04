RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

Knight stands tall as Panthers top Penguins in shootout

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Rolling with the punches from start to finish, the Florida Panthers grinded out a 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Improving to 24-14-2, Florida is once again tied for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“I’m actually really happy with that win,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the effort from his players. “I’m happy because it wasn’t easy for us, and it was a grinder. Like I said, back-to-back. You play these teams now, and they’re sitting in the nine hole, a point out of the playoffs. That’s a proud team and they’ve won Stanley Cups. They’re coming in and they’re rested. They’re watching us play last night. To pull out a win in the shootout, I’m taking it.”

After controlling play for much of the first period the Panthers suddenly found themselves in trouble as the Penguins earned a four-minute power play when a high stick drew blood.

Up to the task, Florida killed off the double minor while allowing just four shots on goal.

Breaking the ice just 36 seconds into the second period, Gustav Forsling took a pass from Aleksander Barkov and wired a laser of a shot past Tristan Jarry, who was blinded by a screen from Sam Reinhart, from just beyond the right circle to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage.

Gustav Forsling puts Florida ahead 1-0 against Pittsburgh in the second period.

“It was good to get the first goal,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We haven’t had that a lot in the last however many games. Playing with the lead was huge.”

Staring down another four-minute power play, the Panthers were unable to hold on a second time as Sidney Crosby scored to make it 1-1 at 11:09. Getting the job done after that, the Panthers killed off the second power play for Pittsburgh.

In the third period, some odd officiating – for the second straight game – took center stage.

Not long after officials ignored a big hook from Jarry on A.J. Greer as he moved around the net, a too-many-men penalty was first called and then taken back against the Penguins.

At that point, you could feel a collective groan coming from Florida’s bench.

Overall, the Penguins finished with a 7-3 edge in trips to the power play.

Returning from an extended stint in the penalty box after receiving a questionable 10-minute misconduct in the second period, Tkachuk put the Panthers on top when a shot from Carter Verhaeghe went off him and in on the power play to make it 2-1 at 8:48.

Matthew Tkachuk makes it 2-1 in the third period against Pittsburgh.

"I was pretty surprised, to be honest with you,” Tkachuk said of his extreme punishment. “I guess I just had to go to the box and sit for a while. When I came out at the 13-minute mark, I tried to make an impact for the last half of the third period. I was pretty surprised.”

Keeping the lead intact, Spencer Knight kicked out his pad to rob Michael Bunting on what looked like a wide-open goal with a spectacular toe save that brought the crowd to its feed.

That was one of nine high-danger saves for No. 30.

“I don’t really know what happened,” Knight said of his key stop on Bunting. “I just reacted. Sometimes that’s what happens. The puck bounces and you’re just like, ‘Oh!’ Your body just does its own thing, and your mind doesn’t really tell you what to do.”

Earning another power play late in regulation, the Penguins pulled Jarry to gain a 6-on-4 advantage. Pushing the game into the extra frame, Rickard Rakell teed up a pass from Bunting and buried a one-timer from the slot to make it 2-2 at 19:20.

During a frantic overtime, Knight and Jarry each made three saves.

With the action eventually heading to a shootout, Reinhart and Anton Lundell each scored for the Panthers, while Knight stopped Rakell and Crosby to lock in the 3-2 win.

Sometimes, it’s even more fun when two points come the hard way.

“We certainly had to kill off a few more penalties than we would’ve liked, but we were resilient,” Reinhart said. “Especially in the second, we came out with a strong push and started playing with a little more confidence, a little more freedom with our game.”

THEY SAID IT

"Things haven't been easy for us, but their mood was right. They were cheering for each other and pulling for each other. The bench felt good tonight. We played hard." – Paul Maurice

“I thought the guys did a great job. I think it’s a tight game. We’ve been in a few of them as of late. In a back-to-back, we knew it was going to be that way.” – Matthew Tkachuk

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov assisted on the same goal for the 24th time as teammates.

- Anton Lundell went 8-for-15 (53.3%) in the face-off circle.

- A.J. Greer led the Panthers with five hits.

- Dmitry Kulikov blocked a team-high three shots.

- Nine different Panthers skated at least three minutes on the penalty kill.

- Spencer Knight stopped all 21 shots he faced at even strength.

- Florida controlled 54.22% of all shot attempts at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers want to see mountains again, Gandalf … mountains!

Kicking off a quick two-game road trip against the Western Conference, the reigning “Lords of the Rink” will clash with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

To find a place to watch the game in South Florida, click HERE.

