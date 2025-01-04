RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Rolling with the punches from start to finish, the Florida Panthers grinded out a 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Improving to 24-14-2, Florida is once again tied for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“I’m actually really happy with that win,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the effort from his players. “I’m happy because it wasn’t easy for us, and it was a grinder. Like I said, back-to-back. You play these teams now, and they’re sitting in the nine hole, a point out of the playoffs. That’s a proud team and they’ve won Stanley Cups. They’re coming in and they’re rested. They’re watching us play last night. To pull out a win in the shootout, I’m taking it.”

After controlling play for much of the first period the Panthers suddenly found themselves in trouble as the Penguins earned a four-minute power play when a high stick drew blood.

Up to the task, Florida killed off the double minor while allowing just four shots on goal.

Breaking the ice just 36 seconds into the second period, Gustav Forsling took a pass from Aleksander Barkov and wired a laser of a shot past Tristan Jarry, who was blinded by a screen from Sam Reinhart, from just beyond the right circle to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage.