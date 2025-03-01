RECAP: Panthers 3, Flames 0

Panthers improve to 3-1-0 since 4 Nations Face-Off

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – In control from start to finish, the Florida Panthers looked strong at both ends of the ice in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 37-21-3, the Panthers own a 3-1-0 record since returning from the break.

“It was a good game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We played well enough straight through. Never introduce a negative. We played a hell of a game today. Our gap was good. They (the Flames) played hard and they battled on pucks. They’re in a playoff fight. They played well. It was a good game to be good in, and you needed to be.”

The first period came and went with no goal, but the Panthers deserved at least one.

After 20 minutes, they owned a lopsided 11-3 advantage in scoring chances over the Flames.

Early in the period, the Panthers welcomed back 2024 Stanley Cup champion Ryan Lomberg.

Now with the Flames, the “Lomberghini” received a standing ovation as expected.

“Probably the loudest one I’ve heard of the guys that have come back,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He was a fan favorite here, a locker room favorite, and just an awesome guy”

In the second period, the Panthers were finally rewarded.

With the fourth line leading the charge, Jonah Gadjovich followed up on his own rebound in the slot and whacked the puck past Dan Vladar’s outstretched glove to make it 1-0 at 4:47.

Jonah Gadjovich gets Florida on the board first against Calgary in the second period.

As part of Kids Day, Gadjovich got to take his twins onto the ice prior to puck drop.

“My arms were killing me,” Gadjovich laughed when asked about holding an infant in each arm during both anthems. “I needed a couple minutes to get some strength back there. It was fun. It definitely gave us a boost.”

Keeping the Flames in the game, Vladar stood on his head in the second period.

Making 10 high-danger saves in the game, none were bigger than when he flew across the crease to rob Carter Verhaeghe of what looked like a surefire goal.

Not long after having a goal disallowed due to goaltender interference, the Panthers added to their lead just before the second intermission when Rodrigues fired a shot from the right side of the net that went off Vladar’s stick and into the cage to make it 2-0 at 19:24.

Evan Rodrigues makes it 2-0 in the second period against Calgary.

“It was nice to see that one go in,” Rodrigues said. “A little bit of breathing room.”

Tacking on one more goal for the Panthers in the third period, Mackie Samoskevich took a pass from Sam Bennett and tucked the puck around Vladar’s pad to make it 3-0 at 16:08.

Over his last five games, the 22-year-old rookie has lit the lamp three times.

Mackie Samoskevich extends the lead to 3-0 against Calgary in the third period.

After not seeing many pucks through the first two periods, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third to lock down the win and earn his third shutout of the season.

“I thought we were a lot better than we were on Thursday,” Rodrigues said. “I thought we played a playoff-type of game. We didn’t give them much, especially through the first two [periods]. I think we just stayed patient.”

THEY SAID IT

“He’s just using his speed. He’s not trying anything special. He’s playing a simple game. When the chances are there, he’s capitalizing on them.” – Evan Rodrigues on Mackie Samoskevich

"That was wonderful. ... He was really important to our team and building the fan base here, being a guy that people identified with. ... He was grabbing a sharpie there. I thought we was going to sign a few [autographs]." – Paul Maurice on Ryan Lomberg’s warm reception

“That was great. I thought we played a full 60 [minutes] there. Everyone was just playing as hard as they could. We did what we wanted to do.” – Jonah Gadjovich on today’s win

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led 41-13 in scoring chances.

- The Panthers controlled 74.07% of all shot attempts when Aleksander Barkov was deployed at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his 14th shutout with the Panthers and passed John Vanbiesbrouck (13) for sole possession of third place on the franchise’s all-time list.

- Sam Bennett dished out two assists.

- Jonah Gadjovich record a team-high four hits

- Uvis Balinskis blocked a team-high three shots.

WHAT’S NEXT?

This is a big one.

In a battle between two teams hoping to finish atop the Atlantic Division, the Panthers will host the rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

