RECAP: Panthers 3, Flames 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – In control from start to finish, the Florida Panthers looked strong at both ends of the ice in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 37-21-3, the Panthers own a 3-1-0 record since returning from the break.

“It was a good game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We played well enough straight through. Never introduce a negative. We played a hell of a game today. Our gap was good. They (the Flames) played hard and they battled on pucks. They’re in a playoff fight. They played well. It was a good game to be good in, and you needed to be.”

The first period came and went with no goal, but the Panthers deserved at least one.

After 20 minutes, they owned a lopsided 11-3 advantage in scoring chances over the Flames.

Early in the period, the Panthers welcomed back 2024 Stanley Cup champion Ryan Lomberg.

Now with the Flames, the “Lomberghini” received a standing ovation as expected.