RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0

Panthers have won 4 of their last 5 games

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are proving they can win any type of game.

After putting fans through a rollercoaster of emotions during an 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks in their last outing on Monday, the defending Stanley Cup champions came out on top in a hard-fought 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 11-8-1, the Panthers have won four of their last five games.

“The styles of the other teams are more pronounced right now against us,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the recent stretch. “You notice the different styles they play because we can’t really impose our will on them, so we have to adapt. We’ve done a pretty good job.”

In a game that began with a celebration of Jeff Petry reaching 1,000 games, the Panthers also enjoyed the start of a new career as rookie Jack Devine made his NHL debut.

Looking comfortable, the 22-year-old forward recorded two hits and two shots over 8:20 of ice time.

"It was special," said Devine, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. "Surreal. Just so thankful for everyone that's helped me get to this point -- my family, these guys. It's crazy how loud it was in that building."

Fresh off moving into sole possession of ninth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list, Sergei Bobrovsky kept the Devils off the board early in the first period with a series of huge saves, including robbing Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton on a point-blank shot with his blocker.

Earning the 51st shutout of his career, veteran netminder finished with 31 saves.

“The team was great,” Bobrovsky said. “You’re not going to have a shutout without the teammates in front of you. They did a great job in front -- offensively and defensively.”

Speaking of offense, look no further than No. 13.

Cracking the scoresheet in his fifth straight game, Sam Reinhart sent jaws to the floor and opened the scoring for the Panthers when he flew around Devils defenseman Luke Hughes before firing the puck over Jake Allen’s blocker to make it 1-0 at 12:58 of the first period.

Reinhart makes it 1-0 against the Devils.

During his point streak, Reinhart has notched eight points (4G, 5A).

“So quick,” Maurice said of the goal. “I think his shot is actually underrated.”

In the second period, the Panthers controlled much of the play. At 5-on-5, they led 25-11 in shot attempts, 11-5 in shots on goal and 8-4 in scoring chances. But despite coming at the Devils in waves, they were unable to add to their lead as Allen stood tall between the pipes.

Put to the test on special teams, the Panthers ended the middle frame by killing off nearly four minutes of power play time for the Devils while surrendering just two shots on goal. Through the first four games of their homestand, they’ve gone 12-for-14 on the penalty kill.

“I felt like the PK was pretty good today,” said defenseman Niko Mikkola, who saw 1:38 of shorthanded ice time in the win. “We were on our toes. It was good kills.”

In the third period, Bobrovsky locked in two important points for the Panthers.

Of his 31 saves, 12 came in the third period.

Over the final 1:09, he stopped five shots to secure his shutout and the win.

“Those are huge [saves] and gave us the two points, thanks to Bobby,” Mikkola said.

THEY SAID IT

“He did good. He was where he was supposed to be. I thought he showed good confidence.” – Paul Maurice on Jack Devine’s NHL debut

“Tonight, I felt great. I played my game. I was focused and tried to help the guys as much as I could.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on his shutout

“I think the first period you’re just trying to take it all in, pinch yourself on the bench. You kind of realize like, ‘Wow, I’m really here.’ But at the end of the day, you settle in. It’s a hockey game and you want to go out there and help the team win.” – Jack Devine on his NHL debut

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart scored his 26th career game-opening goal with the Panthers.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made nine high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- A.J. Greer recorded a team-high four hits.

- Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling combined for five blocked shots.

- Sam Bennett went 8-for-11 (72.7%) in the faceoff circle.

WHAT’S NEXT?

This is one that everyone had circled on the calendar.

Meeting for the first time since the Panthers came out on top in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers will return to Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

