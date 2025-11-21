RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are proving they can win any type of game.

After putting fans through a rollercoaster of emotions during an 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks in their last outing on Monday, the defending Stanley Cup champions came out on top in a hard-fought 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 11-8-1, the Panthers have won four of their last five games.

“The styles of the other teams are more pronounced right now against us,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the recent stretch. “You notice the different styles they play because we can’t really impose our will on them, so we have to adapt. We’ve done a pretty good job.”

In a game that began with a celebration of Jeff Petry reaching 1,000 games, the Panthers also enjoyed the start of a new career as rookie Jack Devine made his NHL debut.

Looking comfortable, the 22-year-old forward recorded two hits and two shots over 8:20 of ice time.

"It was special," said Devine, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. "Surreal. Just so thankful for everyone that's helped me get to this point -- my family, these guys. It's crazy how loud it was in that building."

Fresh off moving into sole possession of ninth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list, Sergei Bobrovsky kept the Devils off the board early in the first period with a series of huge saves, including robbing Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton on a point-blank shot with his blocker.

Earning the 51st shutout of his career, veteran netminder finished with 31 saves.

“The team was great,” Bobrovsky said. “You’re not going to have a shutout without the teammates in front of you. They did a great job in front -- offensively and defensively.”

Speaking of offense, look no further than No. 13.

Cracking the scoresheet in his fifth straight game, Sam Reinhart sent jaws to the floor and opened the scoring for the Panthers when he flew around Devils defenseman Luke Hughes before firing the puck over Jake Allen’s blocker to make it 1-0 at 12:58 of the first period.