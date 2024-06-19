RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Stanley Cup Final is heading back to Canada.

Despite a strong showing at 5-on-5, the Florida Panthers came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“Absolutely nothing has changed for our situation in the last two games except we learned some things,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “Some lessons we don’t need to learn. We’ve learned them enough, but we keep getting taught those lessons.”

Still leading 3-2 in the series, the Panthers will visit Edmonton for Game 6 on Friday.

“Another crack at it on Friday,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We did a really good job at the beginning of the series building that [3-0] lead. Really nothing changes from tonight’s mindset. We’re up 3-2 going back to Edmonton. A couple days to get ready to go for that. Get back healthy, rested and ready to go.”

Just as it was in Game 4, the Oilers got the scoring started shorthanded.

After breaking up a pass at the point, Connor Brown flew down the ice and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhand shot on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 5:30 of the first period.

Prior to that goal giving Edmonton a spark, Florida had led 5-3 in shots on goal.

“We’ve got to be a little sharper to start,” Panthers forward Sam Bennett said.

Starting the second period on the power play after an interference penalty at the end of the first, the Oilers doubled their lead when Zach Hyman tipped a blast from Evan Bouchard into the twine with just two seconds left on the man advantage to make it 2-0 at 1:58.

Staying hot after his four-point performance in Game 4, Connor McDavid, who had another four points in Game 5, extended Edmonton’s lead to 3-0 when he went five-hole from bottom of the left circle at 5:00.

Getting the Panthers on the board, Tkachuk got behind the defense, took a pass from Evan Rodrigues, who did a great job keeping the puck in the zone, and roofed a shot past the glove of Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner and into the cage to make it 3-1 at 6:53.