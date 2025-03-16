RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 1

MONTREAL – In the first half of their back-to-back, the Florida Panthers fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

While the Panthers remain atop the Atlantic Division at 41-23-3, the Canadiens still find themselves just one point out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference at 32-27-7.

“They beat us,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “They’re in a fight for their lives and played their butts off tonight. That should be the story here. I don’t want to give you an honest assessment of our game because I don’t want to be disrespectful of a big win for them.”

On the power play, the Canadiens broke the ice when long-time sniper Patrik Laine beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a shot from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 5:15 of the first period.

After exiting early, Anton Lundell returned midway through the period for Florida.

Back on the power play, the Canadiens thought they doubled their lead to 2-0, but after a successful challenge for goaltender interference by the Panthers the score was taken off the board.

Getting some good karma, officials missed an interference by Montreal moments earlier.

After an unlucky turnover by the Panthers in their own zone, the Canadiens capitalized when Cole Caufield buried a shot from the right side of the net to make it 2-0 at 15:56.

“They came out hot,” forward Mackie Samoskevich said. “Give them credit.”

Cutting the deficit in half for the Panthers in the second period, Samoskevich, who’s been on absolute fire as of late, carried the puck around Montreal’s cage, curled back and fired a wicked wrist shot past Sam Montembeault to make it 2-1 at 3:51.