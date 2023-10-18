News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Extension with LaCroix

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

RECAP: Panthers 4, Devils 3

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a One-Year Contract 

PREVIEW: Sourdif set for NHL debut as Panthers end road trip in New Jersey

RECAP: Jets 6, Panthers 4

PREVIEW: Panthers want to keep the pressure up in Winnipeg

‘The Enthusiasm is Palpable’: Panthers fans excited to head back to the rink

POSTCARD: Samoskevich checks in after NHL debut

Florida Panthers to Host Second Annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ Night Presented by Promise Fund of Florida & Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Oct. 21

RECAP: Wild 2, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: With fresh faces in the lineup, Panthers kick off season in Minnesota 

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Publix Super Markets

Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with CHEQ as Official Point of Sale & Mobile Ordering

‘Just the Start’: Samoskevich makes roster, gets set for NHL debut

Q&A: Panthers GM Bill Zito talks tough cuts, final roster and more!

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Business & Non-profit

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Roster

Q&A: Sourdif talks NHL debut, new nicknames and more!

Rookie forward sits down with FloridaPanthers.com to talk about his first game on hockey's biggest stage

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Justin Sourdif wanted to get in the game right away.

Moments after hopping over the boards for his first shift in Monday’s 4-3 win at New Jersey, the feisty Panthers rookie put the body on Devils defenseman Brendan Smith for his first-career hit.

Watching from the bench, Paul Maurice thought it was the perfect start to an NHL debut.

“To get a hit on your first shift, a bunch of things have to happen,” the Panthers head coach said. “You have to make the right read, and then you have to skate as fast as you can because the other team can skate fast, too. Then you have to be a little bit angry when you get there. I liked that.”

Skating on the third line, Sourdif, a third-round pick in 2020, would go on to add two more hits over the 10 minutes of ice time he saw during his first game under the bright lights of the NHL.

“He handled the puck, he made some plays, and he had some turnovers while he was trying to make plays, which I’m kind of fine with, too” Maurice said of Sourdif, who spent all of last season in the AHL with Charlotte. “I don’t want them to try and play a perfect game. They have to have some mistakes in their game or they’re not trying enough things. I liked his game.”

With a promising career ahead of him, I had a chance to catch up with Sourdif following Wednesday’s practice at Amerant Bank Arena to talk about his long-awaited debut, new nicknames and more.

OLIVE: First, can you take me through the hours leading up to your NHL debut on Monday?

SOURDIF: It was just a regular morning. We were getting ready to play the Devils, and I was just kind of walking by coach when he shook my hand. He said, ‘You’re in tonight, kid. Make sure you really enjoy this opportunity. You only get one first game.’ It took about five minutes for it settle in. That gave me a lot of juice for that morning skate. I was actually surprised I got my nap in that afternoon.

OLIVE: What was it like watching those first two games waiting to get your shot?

SOURDIF: You always have to stay ready. [Coach] said my first game was going to come soon, but they didn’t know when. Then the opportunity ended up just coming up. I was just making sure that I was ready and was overjoyed when I found out. I told my parents right away.

OLIVE: What was going through your head during your rookie lap at Prudential Center?

SOURDIF: I was just thinking of everybody that’s helped me get to this point – my family, all my coaches, my teams, the Panthers organization, everybody that has given me an opportunity in life. They just kind of all were running through my head while I was taking that lap. Just a lot of excitement and joy.

OLIVE: What has your journey been like since being drafted by the Panthers in 2020?

SOURDIF: It’s been a process. I’ve had great development. I got to come to development camps in the summers and had a few chances at main camps. Playing in Charlotte last year, I had a really good staff to work with and really good coaches guiding me in the right direction. They’re a big reason of why I’m here right now, along with my parents. They’re super supportive and I definitely wouldn’t be here right now without them.

OLIVE: What was it like telling your parents that you were going to make your NHL debut?

SOURDIF: I texted them first. Then I called my dad when I got back to the hotel after morning skate. My mom was at work, so I didn’t want to distract her [laughs]. I just talked to my dad and said, “Yeah, I made the NHL.” I was just thanking him for the part that he played. He was just really proud of me. It was a great moment.

OLIVE: Were you able to talk to them again after the game?

SOURDIF: It was actually pretty chaotic after the game. I called them quick, but didn’t get a chance to really talk to them until the next day. I talked to my parents and my grandmother. It was awesome. They’re really proud of me and I’m just so grateful for their support.

OLIVE: Did your grandma have any thoughts on the game?

SOURDIF: I don’t even think she really cared how I did [laughs]. She was just so happy and proud. She’s also another person that played a big role in kind of raising me. She was always there to help me out and would bring me to school sometimes. I’m really close with her. I love her to death, and she couldn’t be more proud.

OLIVE: Looking back at that hit on the first shift of your debut, how much did you want to just immediately get involved in the action like that?

SOURDIF: I always just try and play physical throughout the game. Not overly physical, but it helps me get engaged in the game. Just getting into the corners and battling hard, throwing a couple hits. I think doing that at the start of the game, setting the tone and trying to get some juice for the bench, that’s a positive. I always look to do that.

OLIVE: Speaking of getting the boys fired up, you played on a line with Nick Cousins in your debut. As a rookie, how much does it help to play with a vocal veteran?

SOURDIF: Chez (Cousins), he’s unreal. He’s a great linemate, great teammate and a really funny guy. He’s helped me out a lot. Playing with him and Lundy (Anton Lundell) is awesome. They’re both really, really good players and have been helping me out a lot during practices and in the first game. They’re making sure that I’m just going out there and having fun. That’s the main thing. That’s when I’m playing at my best and most free.

OLIVE: Before your debut, I heard Cousins call you “Sourdfish.” A few weeks ago, I heard “Sour-d'oeuvres,” which is a personal favorite. Do you have a favorite nickname yet?

SOURDIF: “Sourdfish” is a good one. I had that one for my last year in juniors. “Sour-d'oeuvres” was Dalps (Zac Dalpe). He actually gave me that one during main camp. Another one that I thought was probably the funniest was the one Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) gave me. He called me “The Dutchman” for some reason, or “Sourdutchman.” It was pretty random [laughs]. Some of the guys are running with it now, so they call me “Dutchman” when I enter the room.

OLIVE: Now that you’ve made your NHL debut, does coming to the rink feel different?

SOURDIF: I’m just taking it day by day, just coming to the rink and trying to learn as much as possible along the way. I want to work as hard as I can and listen to the staff and the pointers they’re trying to give me. Whether I’m here or in Charlotte, I’m always just trying to improve as a player and keep a positive mindset. Whatever I can do to help the team out, that’s what I’m trying to do.

OLIVE: What did it mean to finally measure yourself up against a team full of NHL players?

SOURDIF: Preseason is obviously really good hockey, but the regular season is a whole different beast. Obviously I haven’t played in a playoff game, but I imagine that’s even tougher. There’s definitely levels to it. Just going in with confidence and not stressing out or having those nerves is the biggest thing. If I’m having fun out there, I’m not thinking about anything else.

OLIVE: Going back to Rookie Camp, this is probably the longest you’ve ever been in South Florida. How much are you enjoying the Sunshine State?

SOURDIF: I’m still trying to get to learn the highways. Driving to the rink has been pretty chaotic [laughs]. I’m definitely getting used to it. I’m learning about Fort Lauderdale a little bit more. I just had dinner with Lundy last night and Uvis (Balinskis). It’s good to hang out with the guys after practice and try to get to know them all a little bit better.

OLIVE: Lundell sometimes gets called “Las Olas” in the locker room. Could you ask for a better tour guide when it comes to getting to know South Florida?

SOURDIF: Oh yeah, he’s a great host. He’s a great guy and a really good teammate. He treats you with a lot of respect, and it means a lot when guys go out of their way to do stuff like that.