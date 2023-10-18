Q&A: Sourdif talks NHL debut, new nicknames and more!

OLIVE: What has your journey been like since being drafted by the Panthers in 2020?

SOURDIF: It’s been a process. I’ve had great development. I got to come to development camps in the summers and had a few chances at main camps. Playing in Charlotte last year, I had a really good staff to work with and really good coaches guiding me in the right direction. They’re a big reason of why I’m here right now, along with my parents. They’re super supportive and I definitely wouldn’t be here right now without them.

OLIVE: What was it like telling your parents that you were going to make your NHL debut?

SOURDIF: I texted them first. Then I called my dad when I got back to the hotel after morning skate. My mom was at work, so I didn’t want to distract her [laughs]. I just talked to my dad and said, “Yeah, I made the NHL.” I was just thanking him for the part that he played. He was just really proud of me. It was a great moment.

OLIVE: Were you able to talk to them again after the game?

SOURDIF: It was actually pretty chaotic after the game. I called them quick, but didn’t get a chance to really talk to them until the next day. I talked to my parents and my grandmother. It was awesome. They’re really proud of me and I’m just so grateful for their support.

OLIVE: Did your grandma have any thoughts on the game?

SOURDIF: I don’t even think she really cared how I did [laughs]. She was just so happy and proud. She’s also another person that played a big role in kind of raising me. She was always there to help me out and would bring me to school sometimes. I’m really close with her. I love her to death, and she couldn’t be more proud.

OLIVE: Looking back at that hit on the first shift of your debut, how much did you want to just immediately get involved in the action like that?

SOURDIF: I always just try and play physical throughout the game. Not overly physical, but it helps me get engaged in the game. Just getting into the corners and battling hard, throwing a couple hits. I think doing that at the start of the game, setting the tone and trying to get some juice for the bench, that’s a positive. I always look to do that.

OLIVE: Speaking of getting the boys fired up, you played on a line with Nick Cousins in your debut. As a rookie, how much does it help to play with a vocal veteran?

SOURDIF: Chez (Cousins), he’s unreal. He’s a great linemate, great teammate and a really funny guy. He’s helped me out a lot. Playing with him and Lundy (Anton Lundell) is awesome. They’re both really, really good players and have been helping me out a lot during practices and in the first game. They’re making sure that I’m just going out there and having fun. That’s the main thing. That’s when I’m playing at my best and most free.

OLIVE: Before your debut, I heard Cousins call you “Sourdfish.” A few weeks ago, I heard “Sour-d'oeuvres,” which is a personal favorite. Do you have a favorite nickname yet?

SOURDIF: “Sourdfish” is a good one. I had that one for my last year in juniors. “Sour-d'oeuvres” was Dalps (Zac Dalpe). He actually gave me that one during main camp. Another one that I thought was probably the funniest was the one Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) gave me. He called me “The Dutchman” for some reason, or “Sourdutchman.” It was pretty random [laughs]. Some of the guys are running with it now, so they call me “Dutchman” when I enter the room.

OLIVE: Now that you’ve made your NHL debut, does coming to the rink feel different?

SOURDIF: I’m just taking it day by day, just coming to the rink and trying to learn as much as possible along the way. I want to work as hard as I can and listen to the staff and the pointers they’re trying to give me. Whether I’m here or in Charlotte, I’m always just trying to improve as a player and keep a positive mindset. Whatever I can do to help the team out, that’s what I’m trying to do.