Q&A: Reinhart talks All-Star Game, strong start & more!

LAS VEGAS – Sam Reinhart is heading to Toronto.

Playing a key role in helping the Florida Panthers get off to a stellar 24-12-2 start, the 28-year-old forward was named to the first All-Star Game of his career on Thursday.

The 2024 All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena.

“So, so well deserved,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Him and Barky (Aleksander Barkov) have been our two horses all year. We would not be in the position we are without them. He’s going to have so much fun up there, especially with it being his first one. I’m shocked it’s his first one, to be honest. Hopefully he has a great time.”

A model of consistency, Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (25), points (47), shorthanded goals (2) and has netted a league-best 12 goals on the power play. On a scoring tear, he’s found the back of the net in five of his last six games, including two multi-goal performances.

Playing Selke Trophy-level defense alongside Barkov and Evan Rodrigues on Florida’s vaunted top line, the Panthers have controlled 58.37% of shot attempts and outscored the opposition by a wide 28-14 margin at 5-on-5 when Reinhart has been on the ice.

For his efforts, he’s been named a “Star of the Week” in the NHL three times already this season.

“He’s been so good for us, so consistently good,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “He hasn’t had a fall off. Certainly, we appreciate all the points, but from a coach’s point of view you appreciate all of the really smart defensive things that he does.”

Prior to the Panthers hopping their flight to Denver to prepare for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, I had a chance to catch up with Reinhart to talk about his All-Star honor, his outstanding play this season and more in Las Vegas on Friday.

OLIVE: What does it mean to be selected to your first All-Star Game?

REINHART: It’s pretty exciting. It’s something growing up that I knew my dad had been to. It was always kind of a dream. I’m honored to get to have that experience now.

OLIVE: Like you said, your dad, Paul, was an All-Star in 1985 and 1989. Has he offered up any helpful tips about how to handle the weekend yet?

REINHART: Yeah, it's more just about enjoying the experience. I’m sure it’s changed over the years, but I’m expecting a busy couple of days and just trying to soak it all in.

OLIVE: When did you find out that you’d made the All-Star Game?

REINHART: It was around the Christmas break. Billy (Panthers general manager Bill Zito) phoned. I was with my wife. We were pretty excited and got to share that moment together of finding out and then getting to call the rest of the family.

OLIVE: How did your family react to the news?

REINHART: It was awesome. They were all happy for me. They’re all going to try to make the trip. There’s a lot of texting going on and a lot of planning back and forth right now.

OLIVE: As former NHL players, how excited are your brothers Griffin and Max?

REINHART: So excited. They’ve already got their flights booked.