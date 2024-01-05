Q&A: Reinhart talks All-Star Game, strong start & more!

Read what the Panthers' scoring leader had to say after making his first NHL All-Star Game

By Jameson Olive
LAS VEGAS – Sam Reinhart is heading to Toronto.

Playing a key role in helping the Florida Panthers get off to a stellar 24-12-2 start, the 28-year-old forward was named to the first All-Star Game of his career on Thursday.

The 2024 All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena.

“So, so well deserved,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Him and Barky (Aleksander Barkov) have been our two horses all year. We would not be in the position we are without them. He’s going to have so much fun up there, especially with it being his first one. I’m shocked it’s his first one, to be honest. Hopefully he has a great time.”

A model of consistency, Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (25), points (47), shorthanded goals (2) and has netted a league-best 12 goals on the power play. On a scoring tear, he’s found the back of the net in five of his last six games, including two multi-goal performances.

Playing Selke Trophy-level defense alongside Barkov and Evan Rodrigues on Florida’s vaunted top line, the Panthers have controlled 58.37% of shot attempts and outscored the opposition by a wide 28-14 margin at 5-on-5 when Reinhart has been on the ice.

For his efforts, he’s been named a “Star of the Week” in the NHL three times already this season.

“He’s been so good for us, so consistently good,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “He hasn’t had a fall off. Certainly, we appreciate all the points, but from a coach’s point of view you appreciate all of the really smart defensive things that he does.”

Prior to the Panthers hopping their flight to Denver to prepare for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, I had a chance to catch up with Reinhart to talk about his All-Star honor, his outstanding play this season and more in Las Vegas on Friday.

OLIVE: What does it mean to be selected to your first All-Star Game?

REINHART: It’s pretty exciting. It’s something growing up that I knew my dad had been to. It was always kind of a dream. I’m honored to get to have that experience now.

OLIVE: Like you said, your dad, Paul, was an All-Star in 1985 and 1989. Has he offered up any helpful tips about how to handle the weekend yet?  

REINHART: Yeah, it's more just about enjoying the experience. I’m sure it’s changed over the years, but I’m expecting a busy couple of days and just trying to soak it all in.

OLIVE: When did you find out that you’d made the All-Star Game?

REINHART: It was around the Christmas break. Billy (Panthers general manager Bill Zito) phoned. I was with my wife. We were pretty excited and got to share that moment together of finding out and then getting to call the rest of the family.

OLIVE: How did your family react to the news?

REINHART: It was awesome. They were all happy for me. They’re all going to try to make the trip. There’s a lot of texting going on and a lot of planning back and forth right now.

OLIVE: As former NHL players, how excited are your brothers Griffin and Max?

REINHART: So excited. They’ve already got their flights booked.

OLIVE: How much did your teammates enjoy hearing the news?

REINHART: It’s been awesome. Everyone is so supportive. Everyone is happy for me. They’re all a big reason why I’m having success early in the season and having this experience to go to Toronto. We’ve got a great group.

OLIVE: I know you’re a Vancouver guy, but does the fact the All-Star Game is in such an historic hockey city like Toronto make the event even more special?

REINHART: No question. My wife is also from Southern Ontario, so it’s exciting for her and her family as well. We’re going to enjoy it.

OLIVE: They always say the key to All-Star Weekend is just soaking it all in. Is that the plan?

REINAHRT: Absolutely. It’s just that. I think it’s a different format this year, so I’m not too sure what it entails right now. Whatever happens, I’m going to do just that, enjoy the experience and take it all in.

OLIVE: It feels like you’ve been on fire since the first game of the season. With that, did the All-Star Game every pop into your mind prior to actually getting the call?

REINHART: Honestly, not really. I didn’t think about it too much. You know there’s a possibility, but when things are going well that’s not the first thing that comes to your mind.

OLIVE: You’ve had some very hot offensive stretches in your career, but how nice has it been to be producing like this right out of the gate this season?

Reinhart: Yeah, I’ve kind of had runs like this, but it’s usually been later in the season, halfway through the season. I think when you start like this, it’s just that much easier to have that confidence. It gives you confidence when you have early success to have something to fall back on when things don’t go as good. It makes it easier to keep it rolling.

OLIVE: As an All-Star, you’ll be representing the Panthers as much as yourself. With the team coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final and currently sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division, what does it mean to speak for this group?

REINHART: I’m excited about it. It’s an honor to be able to represent this group of guys, and hopefully we get some more guys in. I have nothing but positive things to stay about the organization, the team and South Florida. I’m honored to be doing that.

Reinhart's power-play goal gives Florida a 4-1 lead against Vegas.

OLIVE: Like you mentioned, how nice would it be to get one of your teammates added to the All-Star Game through the NHL’s current fan vote at NHL.com/vote?

REINHART: Absolutely. There’s a lot of guys on this team that deserve to go, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. I’d love for more guys to get in.

OLIVE: Speaking of support, the fans back home in South Florida were all sharing tons of congratulatory messages for you on social media after the roster for the All-Star Game was revealed on Thursday. How much have the fans been fueling both your success and the team’s success in the first half of this season?

REINHART: It’s been unbelievable. We feel it. It seems like we’ve been on the road so much this year, but we still feel the support every time we get back home. We’re definitely feeding off it.

