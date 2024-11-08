RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2

In the midst of his 10th NHL season, the goal was Nosek’s first-ever on the power play.
“He’s waited a while for it,” Maurice said. “He’ll remember that one.”
Shortly after, Juuse Parssinen scored to trim Nashville’s deficit to 6-2 at 11:51.
Between the pipes, Bobrovsky finished with 16 saves for Florida.
“We played with good energy and started really well,” Barkov said. “We played hard. We knew they were on a back-to-back, so they were probably ready to play. I think we were even more ready to play, so we had a good start and it carried all the way to the end.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s always nice when you score however many goals you score – six goals. Guys are feeling good and making plays. It’s always good for the confidence.” – Carter Verhaeghe
“We wanted to get a good start. We wanted to play simple. We wanted to be predictable. I think we did that.” – Aleksander Barkov
“The power play’s cooking right now.” – Paul Maurice
CATS STATS
- Sam Reinhart’s five-game goal streak is tied for longest in the NHL this season.
- Twelve different Panthers recorded at least one point.
- Tomas Nosek went 10-for-13 (76.9%) in the faceoff circle.
- The Panthers required 14 or fewer games to reach the 20-point mark in a season for the fifth time in franchise history.
- The Panthers surrendered just eight shots on goal at 5-on-5.
- Sergei Bobrovsky made four high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will go for their seventh straight win when they return to the ice to host the Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
