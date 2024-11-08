RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals to help lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 beatdown of the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 10-3-1, the Panthers have won six straight games.

“Getting the lead was huge, and then carrying it over and extending it was nice,” Verhaeghe said of the team's scoring spree. “I thought we played a solid game. A bit of a low-energy game, but I thought we battled and played well.”

On the second half of a back-to-back, the Predators couldn’t even catch their breath.

Just 3:33 into the first period, Sam Reinhart put the Panthers on top when he beat Scott Wedgewood on a wrap-around to make it 1-0 with his team-high 11th goal of the season.