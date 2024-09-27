PROSPECTS: Schwindt ready for ‘a big jump’ to the pros in 2024-25

FORT LAUDERDALE – Kai Schwindt is ready to dive in.

After dipping his toe into professional hockey last season, the 20-year-old forward is preparing to make the exciting jump to being a full-time pro during the 2024-25 campaign.

“A big jump in my career, for sure,” Schwindt said after Thursday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “It’s just keep my head down, work hard, and good things will come.”

Despite spending the majority of last season with the Sarnia Sting in the OHL, Schwindt got a sneak peek at life in the pros, playing in six games in the ECHL and one game in the AHL.

For a young player, that sort of experience is invaluable.

“It was a great experience getting to play against men,” said Schwindt, who notched one assist in those pro games. “Coming from junior, it’s a big jump. I got a taste there and took it back to junior. I took what I learned there and applied it."

That learning led to his best junior season.

In 33 games with Sarnia, he set new career highs in goals (13) and points (23).

Now in his third camp with the Panthers, it’s all about continuing to build.

“It’s a bit more comfortable just knowing everyone and all the staff,” Schwindt said of being a returning prospect. “I just have a little more confidence on the ice and all that stuff.”

To get ready for his first camp leading into the pros, Schwindt spent a lot of time at home this summer training with his two brothers, Cole and Brady. Cole, originally a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 before being traded to Calgary, has appeared in seven NHL games.

“It definitely helps me a lot,” Schwindt said. “It’s a competitive household. I get to work out with Cole all summer, skate with Cole all summer. I just try to model my game after him. He’s been through it all, so it definitely helps to be able to lean on him for some advice.”

At 6-foot-4, one of the biggest adjustments for Schwindt will be learning to use his size.

In the pros, everyone can throw their weight around.

“Hitting is more strategic in the NHL than at other levels,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “If you’re a big guy at other levels, the coach wants you to finish every check. There’s a reason for that. There’s not as much skill and execution, so if you’re running around and banging, they’re not making as much inside plays or going the other way, but out here they are. We want you to be really smart about when you hit. But at the same time when you’re a young guy coming in and size and tenacity are what you’re bringing and showing, then you’ll be looking for some physicality there.”

Inked to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sept. 30, 2022, Schwindt is hoping that his first impression in the pros last season will lead to another step forward in 2024-25.

The work is only just beginning.

“I’m just trying to learn as much as I can,” Schwindt said.