PROSPECTS: Josh Davies talks new deal, breakout season and more!

DARRAGH: How did it feel to sign an entry-level contract with the Panthers?

DAVIES: It was definitely a surreal moment, was kind of just taking it all in when I got the phone call. I gave the news to my parents and my sister, who sacrificed so much for me to get to where I am and put me in this position. I couldn’t be more thankful to sign with a better organization.

DARRAGH: What did that process look like for you?

DAVIES: I was talking to Florida week by week, just seeing where I’m at and the things I need to work on. The last couple weeks before I signed, there was a lot more contact on a daily basis. Then I got the call from my agent and got that process going.

DARRAGH: How has your experience been as far as your interactions with the team and camp since you were drafted in 2022?

DAVIES: It’s been an amazing process. I am very happy to be with the Florida Panthers. Getting to know Marek Alscher and some of the other guys that got drafted with me, that I’ve been at camp with and in Charlotte, it’s been pretty cool. Just to be able to go back there for another three years and get to know everyone a lot more and create those memories with the coaches and other players is something I’m looking forward to.

DARRAGH: What excites you the most about being a part of the Panthers organization?

DAVIES: It’s a first-class organization with all the hard work and milestones they’ve hit this past year. Advancing my hockey career with my fellow peers and creating those memories of playing pro hockey, and hopefully one day winning the Stanley Cup.

DARRAGH: How did getting to spend some time in South Florida this summer help with the season you’re having so far?

DAVIES: Learning to not take anything for granted and being a sponge however and whenever I can. Being a pro on a daily basis and working on all my habits and developing my all-around game were the biggest things I took away from camps this year. Just playing my game consistently and not deviating to how I don’t know how to play while being confident in myself.

DARRAGH: Off to the best star of your junior career, what’s been the biggest difference this year and what’s been working?

DAVIES: I think just sticking to my guns and playing the way I know how to play. I think last year I would try to do too much hitting or try to be a skill guy, whereas this year I know what I need to do on a daily basis to help my team win and open up space for my linemates. So, kind of just being out there and playing my game, that physical-gritty style and put the puck in the net and shoot the puck as much as I can because I know I have a good shot. It also helps playing with Gabe Klassen and James Stefan, two over-aged players who are highly skilled.

DARRAGH: Personally, what are your goals for the rest of the season?

DAVIES: Developing my all-around game and turning into a pro-minded player. Working on my wall stuff as a winger and go out there and developing my game and hockey IQ, while sticking to the role that I’m given on the team.