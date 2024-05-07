PROSPECTS: Davies sends Portland Winterhawks to WHL Championship

A low-scoring affair, the Winterhawks got the board first with a goal from Nate Danielson late in the second period that made it 1-0. Early in the third period, Prince George’s Borya Valis answered and found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Following a scoreless first overtime, Davies took matters into his own hands and pushed Portland into the championship in the second overtime with a wicked snipe form the top of the right circle.

With the series win, the Winterhawks earned their first Western Conference Championship since 2014 and will look to raise the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since 2013.

Through nine postseason games, Davies has registered 10 points (five goals, five assists), helping the Winterhawks get past the Victoria Royals, Everett Silvertips and Prince George Cougars.

A sixth-round pick (186th overall) by the Panthers in the 2022 NHL Draft, Davies, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Florida in December, set career highs in goals (36), assists (25) and points (61) in 55 games with Portland this season.

“I think last year I would try to do too much hitting or try to be a skill guy, whereas this year I know what I need to do on a daily basis to help my team win and open up space for my linemates,” Davies told FloridaPanthers.com shortly after signing his deal. “So, kind of just being out there and playing my game, that physical-gritty style and put the puck in the net and shoot the puck as much as I can because I know I have a good shot.”

Davies and the Winterhawks now await the winner of the series between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades to see who they’ll be battling in the WHL Championship.