PROSPECTS: Davies, Alscher pumped to play together in Portland

“I changed my offseason plan compared to last year,” said Alscher, who’s also sharpened his skills while playing for Czechia’s national junior team in select tournaments over the past few seasons. “So far, it seems like it’s worked out pretty good for me. … I’m feeling really good, really confident.”
By bringing Davies into the mix and with Alscher getting even more comfortable on the back end, the Winterhawks appear poised to make some noise in the WHL after finishing third in the Western Conference during the 2022-23 regular season with a solid record of 40-20-5-3.
In the WHL playoffs, the Winterhawks were eliminated in Round 2.
“I’m excited for the season already,” Alscher said. “The offseason was too long.”
Getting a head start on building up some chemistry this weekend, Alscher will be trying to find Davies up the ice with some tape-to-tape outlet passes when the Panthers host the Nashville Predators in their second game of the Rookie Showcase on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
The game will be streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.
“Every time that I have a chance to put a Panthers jersey on, it’s good for me,” Alscher said.