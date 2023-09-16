PROSPECTS: Davies, Alscher pumped to play together in Portland

But unlike the previous summer, this time around they won’t have to say goodbye after camp.

Thanks to a recent trade that saw Davies shipped from Swift Current to Portland in August, the duo will now be teaming up in the WHL throughout the 2023-24 season with the Winterhawks.

“I just love it,” said Alscher, who is heading into his third season with Portland. “He (Davies) brings so much energy to the ice. I just can’t wait to see him playing for Portland and being on the ice.”

A ferocious forechecker with speed to burn, Davies recorded 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) and a team-high 131 penalty minutes over 62 games during his last season with the Broncos.

In four seasons with Swift Current, the 19-year-old totaled 79 points in 149 games.