PROSPECTS: Davies, Alscher pumped to play together in Portland

Josh-Davies-Marek-Alscher-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

ESTERO, Fla. – The connection dates back to the 2022 NHL Draft.

In the third round, the Florida Panthers used their first pick of the draft to select defenseman Marek Alscher. Later that same day, they scooped up forward Josh Davies in the sixth round.

Since then, the two prospects have shared the ice together the past two summers in South Florida, including at the ongoing 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero.

But unlike the previous summer, this time around they won’t have to say goodbye after camp.

Thanks to a recent trade that saw Davies shipped from Swift Current to Portland in August, the duo will now be teaming up in the WHL throughout the 2023-24 season with the Winterhawks.

“I just love it,” said Alscher, who is heading into his third season with Portland. “He (Davies) brings so much energy to the ice. I just can’t wait to see him playing for Portland and being on the ice.”

A ferocious forechecker with speed to burn, Davies recorded 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) and a team-high 131 penalty minutes over 62 games during his last season with the Broncos.

In four seasons with Swift Current, the 19-year-old totaled 79 points in 149 games.

“I’ve gotten to know Marek a lot more going through things with Florida here,” said Davies, who also suited up in one game in the AHL with Charlotte at the end of last season. “Going into this season in Portland, it’s a great opportunity. It’s a first-class organization just like Florida. I’m really excited for the year to come and to get to know him more. Hopefully one day I’ll play on the Panthers with him.”

When asked what excites him about playing with Alscher, Davies said that the 6-foot-3 Czechian is exactly the type of player that he can always count on to have his back from the blue line.

“He’s definitely gotten a lot bigger, a lot stronger and a lot faster,” Davies said of Alscher, who spent most of the summer back home working on his skating and agility. “The style of game he plays is a shutdown D-man. If he keeps that’s up, he’s going to be a really good defenseman.”

In 60 games last season, Alscher posted career-highs in goals (8), assists (16) and points (24).

“I changed my offseason plan compared to last year,” said Alscher, who’s also sharpened his skills while playing for Czechia’s national junior team in select tournaments over the past few seasons. “So far, it seems like it’s worked out pretty good for me. … I’m feeling really good, really confident.”

By bringing Davies into the mix and with Alscher getting even more comfortable on the back end, the Winterhawks appear poised to make some noise in the WHL after finishing third in the Western Conference during the 2022-23 regular season with a solid record of 40-20-5-3.

In the WHL playoffs, the Winterhawks were eliminated in Round 2.

“I’m excited for the season already,” Alscher said. “The offseason was too long.”

Getting a head start on building up some chemistry this weekend, Alscher will be trying to find Davies up the ice with some tape-to-tape outlet passes when the Panthers host the Nashville Predators in their second game of the Rookie Showcase on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

The game will be streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.

“Every time that I have a chance to put a Panthers jersey on, it’s good for me,” Alscher said.