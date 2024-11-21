PREVIEW: Panthers will try to hand Blackhawks fourth straight loss

CHICAGO – Sweet home Chicago.

On the last stop of their two-game road trip, the Florida Panthers will try to head back south with a win as they face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Thursday.

With puck drop set for 8:30 p.m. ET, the game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Entering the game on different ends of the contention spectrum, the Panthers (12-5-1) have gotten off to a good start in the defense of their Stanley Cup, while the rebuilding Blackhawks (6-11-1) sit in the league’s bottom spot.

But with plenty of promising young players and a depth of veterans, there won’t be any gimmes in the Windy City.

After a 5-0 win in the first game of a home-and-home with the Jets, the Panthers had a hard-fought 6-3 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday.

During the game, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart extended their point streaks to nine and 11 games, respectively.

Along with Reinhart, A.J. Greer and Matthew Tkachuk each found the back of the net.

“In regular-season losses, you always take a lesson,” said Greer. “Trusting the process, trusting the group, what we have and what we’re good at, that’s the main thing we’re focused on.”

Sticking to the plan and their style of play, the Panthers have been steady all season.

They’re currently controlling 52.84% of shot attempts 5-on-5, and both their power play (23.73%) and penalty kill (82.46%) are both well above league average.

Playing into the success all of those areas, Barkov has recorded 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) during his nine-game point streak.

The blue line has also held strong, helping the Panthers hold teams to two or fewer goals in those nine games, including posting one shutout.

With no morning skate on Thursday, the Panthers have yet to announce their starting goaltender.

More will be known when head coach Paul Maurice addresses the media closer to puck drop.

Dropping three in a row, the Blackhawks most recently lost a close 3-2 game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

In the loss, Jason Dickerson netted two goals, Connor Bedard added two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves.

Chicago’s leading point scorer over the last two seasons, Bedard has tallied 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 19 games.

Last year, the 19-year-old phenom scored three goals in two games against the Panthers.

Despite their record, both of Chicago’s goalies have posted good numbers in net.

Playing in 13 games, Peter Mrazek has a 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Soderblom, in six games, boasts a 2.36 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

THEY SAID IT

“This team revels in the hard moments.” – Nate Schmidt

“We've actually become a very disciplined team for the most part since that time (two years ago)” – Paul Maurice

FIVE CATS STATS

Aleksander Barkov has a career +16 plus/minus rating against the Blackhawks.

Sam Reinhart leads the league with seven special teams goals (four power play, three shorthanded).

Tomas Nosek is snapping back 56.3% of his faceoffs.

Aaron Ekblad averages 22:36 time-on-ice per game.

Dmitry Kulikov has netted three goals this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 4: Signed F Gracyn Sawchyn to an entry-level contract

- Nov. 1: F Patrick Giles loaned to AHL Charlotte

- Oct. 25: Singed F Hunter St. Martin to an entry-level contract

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: United Center – Chicago, IL

TV & Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Funky Buddha Brewery