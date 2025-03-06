PREVIEW: Panthers look for fifth straight win as Blue Jackets come to town

SUNRISE, Fla. – Every point counts.

Battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers (38-21-3) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (30-23-8) at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Entering the matchup, the Panthers lead the Atlantic Division, while the Blue Jackets are in the first wild-card spot.

“Playoffs start now,” said Sam Reinhart following morning skate. “Especially for a team right on the bubble, right in that kind of wild card spot, you got to take advantage of these opportunities. You expect their best, and we're going to have to give our best as well.”

Meeting for the second of three times this season, the Panthers took a 4-3 win in Columbus on Oct. 15.

In the win, Reinhart recorded a goal and two assists.

Following their 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, just ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, the Panthers enter tonight’s tilt on a four-game winning streak.

“We've been on the right side of puck, defense first and our offense is always going to come,” said Reinhart on what’s been working during the win streak.

Scoring both the team’s goals in the win over Tampa Bay, Aleksander Barkov brought his goal tally up to 16 on the season.

During the winning streak, the captain has registered four points (two goals, two assists) and is snapping back 54.5% of his draws.

Assisting on Barkov’s second goal on the power play, rookie Mackie Samoskevich is quickly becoming a player that opposing teams need to keep an eye on.

Notching four points (three goals, one assist) over the last six games, the 22-year-old speedster is getting his chance in the top six and on the first power play unit.

“The players I'm with make it so easy on me,” said Samoskevich. “They're already talking to me [about] what I should do and what I shouldn't do, so I can't wait for the future. Should be fun.”

Getting the start in net, Sergei Bobrovsky will go up against his former team.

During the winning streak, Bobrovsky owns a 3-0-0 record with a .949 save percentage, 1.34 goals against-average and one shutout.

The Panthers aren’t the only hot team coming into tonight’s tilt.

Winners in four of their last five games, the Blue Jackets saw their four-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday, falling 6-2 in Tampa Bay.

Heating up since the break, the Blue Jackets are just four points behind the New Jersey Devils for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand.

“They make the play off the rush with speed, but they've kept a forechecking mentality,” said head coach Paul Maurice of the Blue Jackets. “They don't force plays that they shouldn’t. They're really good at deciding when they should try it, and when they shouldn't. I'm not sure I've seen a team do it as well as these guys have done it.”

A big reason for the team’s success is blueliner Zach Werenski, who is having a Norris Trophy-level season.

Averaging a league-high 26:56 of ice time per game, Werenski has registered 66 points (20 goals, 46 assists) in 60 games.

The Panthers will also have to look out for forward Kirill Marchenko, who leads all NHL forwards in plus/minus rating (+32) and has tallied 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists).

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to get the start for Columbus.

In 41 games, Merzikins owns a 22-15-4 record, .896 save percentage and 3.02 goals-against average.

THEY SAID IT

“I thought Gus Forsling was like at his peak last game. He covered ice, broke up plays.” – Paul Maurice on Gustav Forsling’s performance against Tampa Bay

“It’s a really good team here, so I’m excited to be here.” – Vitek Vanecek on joining the Panthers

FIVE CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe has 11 goals in 15 career games against Columbus.

- Sergei Bobrovsky played in 374 games for Columbus.

- The Panthers have outscored opponents 13-5 in the last four games.

- Dmitry Kulikov has blocked 63 shots this season this season.

- Sam Bennett ranks second on the Panthers in even-strength goals (15).

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich – Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- March 5: Acquired Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks for Patrick Giles

- March 3: Chris Driedger recalled from Charlotte (AHL); Matthew Tkachuk placed on IR

- March 2: Acquired Seth Jones from Chicago for Spencer Knight and a 2026 conditional 1st-round pick

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Theme: Vamos Gatos Night

