PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip against the Rangers

NEW YORK – Game 73.

Finishing off their New York back-to-back, the Florida Panthers (35-34-3) will visit the New York Rangers (29-35-9) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

A fast turnaround, the Panthers are just 24 hours removed from their 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Gearing up for the Rangers after the loss, the Panthers will look to quickly reset.

“It’s 1 p.m. tomorrow, so it can’t come any quicker,” Matthew Tkachuk said of resetting for the Rangers following the game against the Islanders. “That’s great news for us.”

In the loss, Tkachuk found the back of the net his 11th and 12th time this season, with highlight-reel goals.”

“His hands are just on fire now,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk. “The passes he’s making, the play’s he’s making, and we’re using to kill penalties now.”

After serving a three-game suspension, A.J. Greer will be back in the lineup for the Panthers.

Having a career year, Greer has notched 24 points (13G, 11A) and leads the Panthers with 181 hits.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net for the matinee.

Over his last five starts, Bobrovsky owns a 4-1-0 record, .915 save percentage, 2.15 goals against average, and a shutout.

In the home locker room, the Rangers come into Sunday off a 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Leading the way for the Rangers in the win, J.T. Miller recorded three points (1G, 2A).

This season, the gritty forward ranks fourth in goals (15), third in assists (30), fourth in points (45), first in faceoff percentage (61.6%), and fourth in hits (114) on the team despite missing 14 games.

On the blue line, Adam Fox has put up 40 points (5G, 35A) in 46 games.

Igor Shesterkin will get the start in net for the Rangers.

The New York goaltender owns a 22-16-6 record, .911 save percentage, and 2.59 goals against average in this year’s campaign.

THEY SAID IT

“Nobody’s quitting here.” – Matthew Tkachuk

“He’s (Tkachuk) just got an incredible awareness of where goalies are and where the puck is and where his body is.” – Paul Maurice

FIVE CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk has 19 points (9G, 10A) in 15 games since the Olympics.

- Seth Jones has recorded an assist in the last two games.

- Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with 102 blocked shots.

- Carter Verhaeghe has four points (2G, 2A) in the last six games.

- Gustav Forsling has dished out 23 assists this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Stay tuned ahead of puck drop for lineup

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- March 29: F Jack Studnicka loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- March 28: F Jack Studnicka recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- March 24: F Noah Gregor recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- March 15: F Nolan Foote recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- March 12: D Mike Benning recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Click here