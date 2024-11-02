PREVIEW: Panthers aim to complete Global Series sweep of Stars

TAMPERE – The Florida Panthers will try to sweep their season series with the Dallas Stars when the two clubs meet for Game 2 of the 2024 Global Series at Nokia Arena on Saturday.

In Game 1 on Friday, Tampere, Finland native Aleksander Barkov led the charge in his hometown, racking up a team-high four points to help the Panthers improve to 8-3-1 in the standings.

Two of Florida’s other Finns – Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola – also recorded points.

“I can’t imagine being in their shoes and being in a scenario where I’m overseas and I’m coming back home and playing in front of my hometown,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “So, big night for the team, big night for them and hopefully we get another one tomorrow.”

Considered an “honorary Finn” in the locker room, Rodrigues made history in Game 1 when he lit the lamp just 28 seconds into the first period to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead over the Stars with the quickest goal ever scored in an NHL game played outside of North America.

“I’ll take it,” Rodrigues smiled when told about the unique record.

In a storybook moment, Barkov scored to double the lead to 2-0 later in the first period.

“This game obviously is an NHL regular-season game, but for me it’s not just a regular-season game,” said Barkov, who grew up only about a mile from downtown Tampere. “For me to be able to come home to Finland and play here, especially in my hometown, bring my teammates here, drag my teammates here, and then play and then, obviously, scoring the goal was an amazing, amazing feeling. So, I’m really happy.”

Filling up the back of the net, Lundell and Mackie Samoskevich also lit the lamp for the Panthers, while Sam Reinhart scored a pair of goals. His first of those two goals came while on the penalty kill in the second period, giving him a league-high three shorthanded tallies.

Kicking off the first season of his new eight-year contract with a bang, Reinhart leads the Panthers and ranks tied for second in the NHL with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists). On each of his two goals against the Stars, the primary assist went to none other than Barkov.

“I’ve certainly been put in some pretty good positions and taken advantage of it,” Reinhart said. “In different areas of the game I’ve been able to create some chemistry with Barky.”

Also shining bright in the win, Aaron Ekblad chipped in three assists from the blue line.

After making 32 saves – including 10 high-danger stops, per NaturalStatTrick.com – in Game 1, Sergei Bobrovsky will likely get a breather in the second half of the back-to-back. In his place, Spencer Knight, who’s gone 2-1-0 this season, would be in line to get the start.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice is expected to provide lineup details at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Despite coming away empty handed, the Stars looked very strong for long stretches in Game 1. After getting caved in by a 24-7 margin in 5-on-5 shot attempts in the first period, they responded by leading the Panthers 44-23 in shot attempts in the second and third.

In all situations, they mustered 19 high-danger shot attempts in the loss.

Tyler Seguin, Esa Lindell, Mavrik Bourque and Jamie Benn all found the back of the net in the loss, with the latter two goals coming in the final five minutes of what was a blowout.

After backing up Jake Oettinger, who surrendered six goals on 28 shots in Game 1, Casey DeSmith is expected to start against the Panthers in Game 2. In three appearances this season, the 33-year-old veteran has posted a 2-1-0 record with a .936 save percentage.

“I think it was a good game to watch, 10 goals,” Maurice said of the action in Game 1. “Neither coach is happy about that. There was probably another 10 that didn’t get finished. The Dallas Stars are incredibly skilled. I think they are the most skilled team in the League.”

Sitting at 7-3-0, the Stars enter tonight’s matchup sitting third in the Central Division.

If the Panthers can win Game 2, they’ll earn their second straight season sweep of Dallas.

THEY SAID IT

“They got to see seven incredible Finnish players play [on Friday]. I think they are incredibly proud as they should be of their heritage.” – Paul Maurice

“It was very special probably for everybody, but especially for us Finns. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous before [Game 1]. To be able to get the game going and be able to forget about everything was awesome. To be able to get the win as well was a very cool day.” – Anton Lundell

FIVE CATS STATS

- Aleksander Barkov has logged 28 points (16G, 12A) in 22 career games vs. Dallas.

- The Panthers have won each of their last six games on the road.

- Anton Lundell is on a four-game point streak.

- Sam Bennett is on a six-game point streak.

- Sam Reinhart has recorded at least one point in 10 of 12 games this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Mackie Samoskevich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 1: F Patrick Giles loaned to AHL Charlotte

- Oct. 25: Singed F Hunter St. Martin to an entry-level contract

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Nokia Arena – Tampere, Finland

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)

Radio: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD2 (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 91 / App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants