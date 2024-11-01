RECAP: Panthers 6, Stars 4 (Global Series)

Despite the game being out of reach late in regulation, the Stars kept on fighting.

After rookie Mavrik Bourque slipped a puck just under Bobrovsky’s pads and across the line for his first NHL goal to cut the deficit to 6-3 for the Stars at 15:38, Jamie Benn tacked on another goal at 19:26 to make it 6-4.

By then, it was too little too late for Dallas.

Overall, it was a game and a win Florida’s fantastic Finns won’t soon forget.

“It was very special probably for everybody, but especially for us Finns,” Lundell said. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous before the game. To be able to get the game going and be able to forget about everything was awesome. To be able to get the win as well was a very cool day.”

THEY SAID IT

“I asked him (Aleksander Barkov) if he lived near here. and he said, ‘About a mile.’ Both of his schools he went to, too. His life is right here in this area. There’s a lot of proud Finns tonight, from his third grade teach to his pee-wee hockey coach to all the people that had a piece in his development.” – Paul Maurice on Aleksander Barkov’s storybook game

“I’ll take it. I wouldn’t have even thought of something like that, but I’ll take it. It’s cool.” – Evan Rodrigues on his record-setting goal in the first period

“It’s exciting. You come out for warmups and when everyone is standing up it feels like they’re on top of you. It’s that European atmosphere. You’re happy when your teammates score, but when he (Aleksander Barkov) buries, when Lundy (Anton Lundell) buries it, it’s a little different feeling on the bench and on the ice. You sense that excitement and what it means to them. It means a lot for us to be here.” – Sam Reinhart on supporting his Finnish teammates

CATS STATS

- Aaron Ekblad is the second defenseman in NHL history to record two points in the opening period of a regular-season game played outside of North America.

- The Panthers are just the second team to score three goals in the opening period of a regular-season game played outside North America.

- Sam Reinhart is the only player in NHL history to record two multi-goal performances in games played outside North America.

- The Panthers improved to 3-2-0 in games played outside North America.

- Tomas Nosek won 55.6% of his faceoffs in his Panthers debut.

- Gustav Forsling blocked a team-high three shots.

- The Panthers led 12-4 in 5-on-5 shot attempts when Uvis Balinskis was deployed.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made 10 high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will try to complete an international sweep of the Dallas Stars when they return to the ice for Game 2 of the Global Series at Nokia Arena on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

To follow the action, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.