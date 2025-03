Panthers Prospect Report: March 5, 2025

The Florida Panthers Prospect Report is back in the crunch time of the season.

Prospect Spotlight

Justin Sourdif

If you don’t know Sourdif, you should now.

Getting the call-up for Florida’s game against the Nashville Predators on Feb 25., the 22-year-old potted his first career NHL goal.

“You always think about how you’re going to score your first NHL goal,” said Sourdif following the 4-1 win. “Having it go in for me tonight was pretty cool.”

Heading back to Charlotte with the return of Eetu Luostarinen, the 2020 third-round pick (87th overall) struck again, this time getting the eventual game-winning goal against the Cleveland Monsters.

Needing 27 less games, Sourdif has already tied his AHL career high for goals in a season (12).