NOTEBOOK: Third line clicking; Update on Ekblad

In the latest Baptist Health Practice Notebook, the third line is clicking, Lundell hits 100 points, an update on Ekblad and more!

By Jameson Olive
FORT LAUDERDALE – The new lines have been clicking for the Florida Panthers.

In four games since shifting around some of their pieces up front, the Panthers have registered a flawless 4-0-0 record while outscoring the opposition by a staggering 22-4 margin.

At 5-on-5, they’ve also controlled 56.22% of expected goals.

With every single skater on the ice moving in the same direction and perfectly executing the team’s forecheck first, ask questions later strategy, 17 different Panthers have registered at least one point over the last four games with not a single player owning a negative plus/minus rating.

On Saturday, they cruised to a 9-2 win over the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Right now, it’s just building the game for playoffs,” said forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. “Not many times you’re going to be scoring nine goals in a playoff game, but the way we played [at Tampa Bay] to get those chances is a recipe to be successful. Might not score nine, but that’s the way to play.”

While all four lines have been firing on all cylinders, one new line in particular has caught the attention of head coach Paul Maurice over the last four games for its effectiveness.

Moving down from the first line, it appears that Evan Rodrigues is the perfect fit to play alongside the Finnish duo of Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen on the third line.

Over the last four games, the Panthers have led 55-33 in shot attempts, 29-14 in shots on goal and 2-0 in goals when that trio has been deployed at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

In that same span, the opposition has been held to a meager 0.88 expected goals.

“Something’s happening with Rodrigues going there,” Maurice said. “You can see it even in practice. They make plays very, very quickly. They can make plays with speed. We like that line.”

Asked about their success, Rodrigues said it starts with a passion for hunting down pucks.

“I think a big key for us is just winning those battles in the O-zone," said Rodrigues, who’s who ranks fifth on the Panthers with 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists).  “I’ve been talking to them just about focusing on holding onto pucks, dumping pucks and getting those retrievals back. It’s a lot nicer to skate five feet to win a puck battle than to chase a guy 200 feet back to your own end. Focus your energy on winning those retrievals is big for us and I think we’ve done a great job of that since being put together.”

Sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division at 36-15-4, the Panthers, who’ve won nine of their last 10 games, will look to keep on rolling when they host the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

HUNDY FOR LUNDY

Still just 22, Lundell has already hit triple digits.

During the lopsided win over the Lightning, the former first-round pick registered the 100th point of his career with an assist on a power-play goal for Sam Bennett in the third period.

Time flies, right?

“It’s actually pretty funny, my first point and first goal was in Tampa, and then my 100th point was in Tampa ,” Lundell said with a smile following Monday’s practice at the Baptist Health IcePlex. “I guess it’s something special about that arena. It’s something you dream of. At the same time, you achieve your goals, but then you’ve got bigger goals. That’s how life goes and how it is right now. Right now we want to get even more and keep going.”

In the midst of his third season in the NHL, Lundell, who’s netted three goals over his last three contests, has recorded 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 51 games in 2022-23.

Stepping up his defensive game, he’s also recorded 28 hits – just one shy of his career high – blocked 23 shots and boasts a 55.37 CF% at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

In the circle, he’s winning a career-best 53% of his faceoffs.

Overall, Maurice said he’s been impressed by Lundell’s “steady” growth.

“At this age, they get paid for points. They just do,” Maurice said. “To not chase that and to stay honest with the game and the game we’re trying to play is a great thing to learn at a young age. It’s hard to learn. Form a coach’s point of view, it’s player to player. He’s really fortunate to have so many good people around him to teach him the right way to play.”

EKBLAD’S BACK

After missing the last game with an injury, Aaron Ekblad appears to be good to go against Ottawa.

“He should be great,” Maurice said.

Dealing with a lower-body injury, Ekblad will still have to be cleared in the morning.

“We’ll make the final decision tomorrow,” Maurice said.

One of the top defensive-defensemen in the NHL this season, Ekblad, who missed the start of the season after undergoing offseason surgery, has recorded 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and a +20 plus/minus rating in 37 games.

Upon his return, Ekblad should be right back on the top pairing alongside Gustav Forsling.

BOBROVSKY TO START

Maurice announced following practice that Sergei Bobrovsky will face the Senators.

Third in the NHL with 27 wins, Bobrovsky, an all-star this season, has been on quite a roll in recent weeks. Over his last six appearances, he’s gone a perfect 6-0-0 while never giving up more than two goals in a single outing.  In that stretch, he boasts a .946 save percentage.

In Ottawa on Nov. 27, Bobrovsky stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 5-0 win.

MONDAY’S PRACTICE LINES

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich – Kevin Stenlund – Ryan Lomberg

Will Lockwood – Steven Lorentz

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

