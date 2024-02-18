RECAP: Panthers 9, Lightning 2

TAMPA – The latest installment of the Battle of Florida was simply a blowout.

Scoring nine straight goals after falling behind 1-0 less than a minute into the game, the Florida Panthers cruised to a 9-2 win over the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

“Probably our biggest rivalry in the league is against Tampa,” said Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who posted four points (two goals, two assists) in the win. “Any time we can come into their building and put a game on like that, it definitely feels good.”

Extending their franchise-record road winning streak to 11 games, the Panthers (36-15-4) now lead the Boston Bruins (32-12-11) by one point for first place the Atlantic Division.

Prior to the loss, the Lightning (30-21-5) had won eight straight games at home.

“It was such a strange game," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "For the coach, once it gets to 5-1 or 6-1 it’s just no fun because basically nothing good happens after. But I don’t think we came out of structure. I thought they had a push They’re a proud team. Over 82 [games], you’ll get into one of those every once in a while where it goes in for you. We’ve certainly had a whole lot of nights, especially early, where the puck didn’t go for us. It’s good for the guys to get a chance to have one of those nights.”

Just 24 seconds into the first period, Brandon Hagel opened the scoring for the Lightning when took a cross-ice saucer pass from Anthony Cirelli, skated to the net from the left side of the slot and slipped the the puck through Sergei Bobrovsky’s five-hole to make it 1-0.

After a key faceoff win from Bennett in the offensive zone, the Panthers evened the score when a point shot from Brandon Montour caught a piece of a Lightning player in the slot and fluttered past Andrei Vasilevskiy into the back of the twine to make it 1-1 at 7:01.

Following a great play by Dmitry Kulikov to beat a Lightning player to a loose puck and keep it in the offensive zone at the blue line, the Panthers took the lead when Tkachuk set up Bennett for a one-timer from the center of the right circle to make it 2-1 at 12:28.