NOTEBOOK: Shorthanded goals; Jesper Boqvist update

FORT LAUDERDALE – A case of the Mondays?

Not for the leaders of the Atlantic Division.

In fact, it was all smiles during Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex before the Florida Panthers departed for Winnipeg.

After a decisive 5-0 win over the league-leading Jets on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, who wouldn’t be cracking a grin?

Stopping all of Winnipeg’s 27 shots, Sergei Bobrovsky earned his first shutout of the season and 45th of his career.

With three points each, Aleksander Barkov (goal, two assists) and Sam Reinhart (three assists) also both extended their point streaks.

“They’re two unbelievable players,” said Gustav Forsling following practice. “They work really hard on and off the ice. I'm not surprised they have point streaks. They're so skilled and at the same time very humble.”

During his eight-game point streak, Barkov has amassed 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and has four multi-point games.

Sitting on a 10-game point streak, Reinhart is scoring and dishing with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists).

Per NHL Stats, Reinhart is just the fifth player in franchise history with multiple double-digit point streaks, joining Pavel Bure, Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mike Hoffman.

Sitting at 12-5-1, the Panthers have won eight of their last 10 games overall.

Trying to hand the Jets a second straight defeat – and just their fourth loss of the season overall – Florida will try to stay smiling when the puck drops at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

SHORTHANDED? NO PROBLEM

With Barkov’s shorthanded goal on Saturday, the Panthers collected their league-leading fifth shorthanded tally of the season.

Through just 18 games, the Panthers are already nearing last season’s total of eight shorthanded goals.

“I think everyone works really hard,” Forsling said of the team’s success on the penalty kill. “I think we worked on it last year, we really stay connected and sacrifice ourselves.”

Of the five shorthanded goals, Reinhart has an NHL-leading three, while both Barkov and Forsling have each netted one.

Also making history on Saturday, Barkov’s 13 career shorthanded goals moved him past Tom Fitzgerald (12) to claim sole possession of second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Likely moving up the leaderboard even more this season, Radek Dvorak holds the record at 16.

JESPER BOQVIST UPDATE

Per head coach Paul Maurice, Jesper Boqvist will skate in Tuesday’s morning skate at Winnipeg after missing Monday’s practice.

The first-year Panther took a hit low on Saturday from Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, who was later fined by the Department of Player Safety the maximum amount of $5,000 for clipping.

In 18 games, the 26-year-old forward has logged five points (three goals, two assists) and leads the team in hits with 47.