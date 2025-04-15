NHL Announces 32 Team Nominees for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

NEW YORK (April 15, 2025) – The National Hockey League today announced the 32 team nominees for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.
In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.
The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.
The 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:
Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas
Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch
Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau
Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews
Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene
Detroit Red Wings: Jeff Petry
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala
Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau
Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
New York Islanders: Matt Martin
New York Rangers: Adam Fox
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes
San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro
Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko
Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner
Utah Hockey Club: Alexander Kerfoot
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel
Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry
History
The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.