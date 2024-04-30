Montour's chirps, comedy keeping Panthers loose heading to 2nd round

TAMPA -- Brandon Montour is funny, his Florida Panthers teammates and coach say.

"He's funny, he's just funny," Paul Maurice said last week. "He's just funny."

No, this is not a scene from "Goodfellas," rather a look into one of the several reasons why the Panthers are finding success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Besides their tight-checking game, superb goaltending and clutch scoring from players like forwards Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk, the humor of the 30-year-old defenseman is keeping them loose during the grind that is the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"He is a critical piece to the fabric of our team," Maurice said.

With the Panthers wrapping up the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 6-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena in Game 5 on Monday, the pressure will get even more intense when they try to not only get back to the Stanley Cup Final but win it all this time.

Having Montour chirping on the bench or in practice keeps everyone on their toes and in the right frame of mind.

"It's funny, he brings that lighthearted comedy to the rink, all the time, on the ice," defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. "You guys might not see it, but even during the plays and after plays on the bench, he's always saying something funny, and sometimes you just want to punch him.

"Other times, it's hilarious. It's all in good fun. He definitely keeps it lighthearted. Everyone definitely has a different demeanor when they play the game. And mine is mostly serious, his is mostly funny, so it kind of brings the best out of each other."

Montour's real job is to play defense for the Panthers, and that's no joke. He had one goal and two assists, 18 hits and 12 blocked shots against the Lightning, while averaging a team-high 23:31 of ice time per game.