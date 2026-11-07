Lundell out versus the Capitals, listed as day-to-day

Forward has six points in 16 games this season

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Florida Panthers will be without forward Anton Lundell to start their three-game road trip.

Ahead of Saturday’s matinee matchup against the Washington Capitals, head coach Paul Maurice announced the Finnish center is out with an injury and considered day-to-day. 

At this time, the injury is undisclosed.  

Despite not participating in Friday’s practice, it should be considered an encouraging sign that Lundell got through Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks with no issue. 

As it stands now, Lundell joins an injury list for the Panthers that includes Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body) and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body). 

In 16 games this season, Lundell has posted six points (4G, 2A), 25 hits and a 52.2% faceoff percentage. 

A critical piece on special teams, the 25-year-old owns the second most time on the penalty kill amongst Panther forwards, averaging 2:50 per game. 

Only veteran forward Lars Eller (2:52) has more time shorthanded. 

With Lundell out, Cole Reinhardt will draw back into the lineup. 

Recalled from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) on Oct. 17, Reinhardt has recorded two assists in five games with Florida’s affiliate this season. 

Appearing in one game with the Panthers this season, Reinhardt, who last suited up on Oct. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, had eight points (6G, 2A) in 15 games in 2025-26. 

Sitting at 9-5-2 in the standings, the Panthers will open up their road trip in Washington before heading to Boston for another matinee game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. 

After that back-to-back, they’ll finish up against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. 

To watch on Panthers Plus, click HERE.

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