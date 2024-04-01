PROSPECTS: Knight named AHL Goaltender of the Month 

Spencer Knight played like a man possessed last month.

After posting a 5-1-1 record with a 1.29 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and three shutouts in seven appearances for the Charlotte Checkers in March, the 22-year-old goaltender was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month, the league announced on Monday.

Stringing together an incredible run of dominance, Knight notched back-to-back shutouts against the Springfield Thunderbirds (March 22) and Hartford Wolf Pack (March 27) before finally surrendering a goal in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (March 30).

His scoreless streak of 213:17 stands as the longest in Charlotte’s history.

Taken by the Florida Panthers with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Knight has been putting in a ton of work in net for the Checks this season. Entering Monday’s slate of games, he ranks fifth among AHL goaltenders in both minutes played (2,404) and wins (23).

In 57 career games with the Panthers, Knight has gone 32-17-6 with a .906 save percentage.

