BLOG: Barkov and fellow Panthers meet with President of Finland

The Suomi Superstars of South Florida continue to be honored back home in Finland

Finland-Panthers

© @AlexanderStubb via Instagram

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers continue to be the unofficial team of Finland.

Nearly a month after winning the Stanley Cup, the "Suomi Stars" of South Florida were treated to a meet-and-greet and dinner with Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland.

“We are so proud of you guys,” Stubb wrote on his Instagram.

All four Finnish members of the Panthers were in attendance -- Aleksander Barkov, Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola -- as well as assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.

Prior to dinner, Barkov presented the President with a signed No. 16 jersey.

Making history when the Panthers earned a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 24, Barkov is the first Finn to ever captain a team to the Cup.

“It would mean a lot for me,” Barkov said when asked about that possibility prior to the win.

Representing several different areas of Finland, Barkov is from Tampere, Lundell is from Espoo, Mikkola is from Kiiminki, Luostarinen is from Siilinjarvi and Ruutu is from Vantaa.

During the championship parade in Fort Lauderdale, all four players were draped in Finnish flags.

Likely not the last time they’ll get a chance to shake hands with the President, the Panthers will soon return to Finland in an official capacity when they face the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Global Series Nokia Arena in Barkov’s hometown of Tampere on Nov. 1 and 2.

