BLOG: Barkov and fellow Panthers meet with President of Finland

The Florida Panthers continue to be the unofficial team of Finland.

Nearly a month after winning the Stanley Cup, the "Suomi Stars" of South Florida were treated to a meet-and-greet and dinner with Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland.

“We are so proud of you guys,” Stubb wrote on his Instagram.

All four Finnish members of the Panthers were in attendance -- Aleksander Barkov, Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola -- as well as assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.

Prior to dinner, Barkov presented the President with a signed No. 16 jersey.