BLOG: Tkachuk has a blast at American Century Championship

Matthew Tkachuk’s finger might be starting to get a bit tired.

On a celebration tour for the ages ever since helping the Florida Panthers capture their first-ever Stanley Cup, the superstar forward kept the party going this past weekend at the American Century Championship at Edgewood in Lake Tahoe.

Bringing his A-game to the annual celebrity golf tournament, Tkachuk finished 34th in the three-round event – posting a score good enough to beat the likes of Tony Romo, Trevor Lawrence and Bobby Flay – while former tennis pro Mardy Fish won it all.

As a resident of South Florida, Tkachuk’s skills on the course should’ve been expected.

“One of my favorite weeks ever!” he posted on his Instagram.

Speaking of social media, that’s where the real gold came from during the weekend.

With so much star power in one place, it’s no surprise that many pictures were taken.

In one photo captioned “Champs,” Tkachuk and Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champ, had their “No. 1” fingers up.