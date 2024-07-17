BLOG: Tkachuk has a blast at American Century Championship

Tkachuk-ACC

© @matthew_tkachuk (Instagram)

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Matthew Tkachuk’s finger might be starting to get a bit tired.

On a celebration tour for the ages ever since helping the Florida Panthers capture their first-ever Stanley Cup, the superstar forward kept the party going this past weekend at the American Century Championship at Edgewood in Lake Tahoe.

Bringing his A-game to the annual celebrity golf tournament, Tkachuk finished 34th in the three-round event – posting a score good enough to beat the likes of Tony Romo, Trevor Lawrence and Bobby Flay – while former tennis pro Mardy Fish won it all.

As a resident of South Florida, Tkachuk’s skills on the course should’ve been expected.

“One of my favorite weeks ever!” he posted on his Instagram.

Speaking of social media, that’s where the real gold came from during the weekend.

With so much star power in one place, it’s no surprise that many pictures were taken.

In one photo captioned “Champs,” Tkachuk and Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champ, had their “No. 1” fingers up.

Perhaps No. 19 will get a shoutout on Taylor Swift’s next album?

We can dream.

In addition to chatting up Kelce, Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, likely also made his childhood self very happy when he snapped a picture with Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who actually finished eight places behind Tkachuk at the tournament.

Talk about bragging rights.

But even when the action on the course was over, the party continued in the clubhouse.

In a video from B/R Open Ice that’s already racked up more than 500,000 impressions on X, Tkachuk was spotted having some laughs with Kelce, Blake Griffin and actors Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Chace Crawford (The Boys, Gossip Girl).

In another clip, Tkachuk is on stage singing Queen’s hit song “We Are the Champions.”

Yet to have his day with the Cup, the “Summer of Chucky” is far from over.

Related Content

Mehta celebrates Stanley Cup championship at alma mater in New Jersey

Zito takes Cup fishing, poses on boat with catch

Territory Talk: Nate Schmidt

Stanley Cup: Etched in History

News Feed

D-CAMP: Steeves leading and learning this summer

Mehta celebrates Stanley Cup championship at alma mater in New Jersey

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup

D-CAMP: St. Martin relishing first camp with Panthers

D-CAMP: ‘Some goals, some fun’ as camp ends with scrimmage

D-CAMP: Alscher riding high after big season in 2023-24

‘That’s why I signed here’: Nosek eager to get back to playoffs with Panthers

D-CAMP: Devine set to chase third NCAA championship at Denver

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Adam Boqvist on One-Year Contract

D-CAMP: With sights set on turning pro, Vilmanis ready to ‘put a lot of work in’ 

Territory Talk: Cats Staying Busy (Ep. 310)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jaycob Megna on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Development Camp

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Nate Schmidt on One-Year Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Anton Lundell on Six-Year Contract

Greer: ‘I’m going to give 110% every time I’m out there’

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward MacKenzie Entwistle to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers, Scripps Sports partner on multi-year agreement to air National Hockey League team’s games