INJURY: Bennett to miss ‘at least a week’ with upper-body injury

FORT LAUDERDALE – The news on Sam Bennett was better than expected.

After injured during Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers second-line center is expected to be sidelined “at least a week,” according to head coach Paul Maurice.

With the Panthers now carrying a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round over to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4, Bennett will miss at least the next two games, but the overall prognosis is good.

"You came to the rink fearing it could be something more sinister and longer term and then got to the rink and got great news," Maurice said after Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. "It’s kind of like you get a phone call that says your car has been in an accident and then you find out it’s just a little fender bender. You’re OK with that.”

A pivotal piece for the Panthers the last few seasons, Bennett registered 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 69 games this season and two points (one goal, one assist) through a game and a period in Round 1.

With Bennett leaving in the second period after being hit in the arm/wrist area by a friendly-fire slap shot, the Panthers relied on their depth down the middle to get the job done against the Lightning.

In a small sample size, third-year center Anton Lundell did a fantastic job stepping up in Game 2.

Over the 6:28 of ice time Lundell spent in Bennett’s spot centering Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe at 5-on-5 on Tuesday, the Panthers led 13-3 in shot attempts and 6-0 in shots on goal.

Lundell also had the primary assist on Verhaeghe’s game-winning goal in overtime.

“Now is the time,” said Lundell, a first-round pick (12th overall) by the Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft. “I always want to be a key player and try my best to be a difference maker to help the team win.”

Another reason to have confidence in Lundell is the strides he’s made in the faceoff circle, which will be crucial given he’s the only natural center on the team’s current second line heading into Games 3 and 4.

After winning a career-high 54.9% of his faceoffs in the regular season – a sharp increase from the 46.5% he won during his sophomore season in the NHL in 2022-23 – the 22-year-old pivot has been even better through the first two games against the Lightning, going 18-for-28 in the dot for a 64.3% success rate.

“Having him able to go out and do that, they’ll get more D-zone starts than they would’ve because of Anton’s faceoff numbers,” Maurice said.

In addition to Lundell moving up to the second line, Steven Lorentz, who filled in for Ryan Lomberg (illness) on the fourth line in Game 2, is locked in to play again in Game 3. If Lomberg remains out for a second game, either Kyle Okposo or Jonah Gadjovich will likely draw in to play against Tampa Bay.

With puck drop for Game 3 slated for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on Bally Sports Florida, TBS and HBO Max, full lineup information for the Panthers should come after the team’s morning skate at Amalie Arena.

But no matter who takes the ice, they’re confident they can get the job done again.

“We have a lot of good players,” said Lundell. “It’s going to be all about guys stepping up.”