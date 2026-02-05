Mikulas Hovorka to make NHL debut vs. Lightning

TAMPA – Mikulas Hovorka will make his NHL debut for the Florida Panthers when they face-off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.

With Tobias Bjornfot and Aaron Ekblad both unable to suit up against the Lightning due to injuries, Hovorka was recalled from the AHL earlier today to fill in on Florida’s blue line.

“He’s a big man and he’s got a long stick,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Hovorka, still a young prospect at 24 years old. “He moves well. I’d categorize him more as a puck-mover than necessarily a banger, but he’s rounded that part of his game out with Charlotte.”

Initially joining the Panthers on a two-year, entry-level contract back in April of 2024, Hovorka tallied 22 points (8-14-22) over 90 career games with Motor Ceske Budejovice (2022-23 to 2023-24) of the Czech Extraliga before earning his first deal in the NHL.

Even though he’s yet to play in the NHL, he has plenty of pro experience.

“He’s played some pro hockey, and he’s played against men,” Maurice said. “It does help, especially for those bigger defensemen. The reads are the most important thing, being able to pick up the speed of the game, and he’s had some time [to learn that].”

A 6-foot-6, 229-pound native of Praha, Czechia, Hovorka has taken a big step forward during his second AHL season with the Charlotte Checkers. After posting 10 points (3G, 7A) in 60 games in 2024-25, he’s already hit 10 points (2G, 8A) in just 30 games this season.

Prior to his recall, Hovorka also ranked tied for first on the Checkers in plus/minus (+14).

“We’re excited,” Maurice said. “We think he’s got a future with the team.”