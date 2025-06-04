Greer out with injury for Game 1, Boqvist slots in for Panthers

Panthers will make one lineup change for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton

injury 6-4-25 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

EDMONTON – The Florida Panthers will be making one change to their lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Dealing with an injury, A.J. Greer will be replaced by Jesper Boqvist on Florida’s fourth line.

After sitting out Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury, Greer returned to action in the series-clinching Game 5, but was limited to just 4:22 of ice time, including just one 22-second shift in the third period.

In addition to netting two goals, Greer ranks sixth on the Panthers with 45 hits in the playoffs.

Ready to step in, Boqvist has been very effective when his number has been called.

Appearing in 11 playoff games for the Panthers, the speedy Swede has tallied five points (two goals, three assists), while also dishing out 37 hits and blocking four shots.

In his return, Boqvist will be deployed with Tomas Nosek and Jonah Gadjovich.

“Fortunately for us, it’s not his first time in for us in the playoffs,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Boqvist, who last played in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. “He hasn’t been sitting for a long time. He’s had some pretty good success when he’s come in, and he fits. He’s spent time with all of those players. There’s nothing new for him.”

