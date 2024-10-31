Global Series: Reinhart wears gold helmet for practice in Tampere

TAMPERE – When in Finland, right?
Adopting a local hockey custom, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart proudly sported a shiny golden helmet for the first couple of drills during practice at Nokia Arena on Thursday.
In Liiga, the top men’s league in Finland, the helmet is worn by a team’s top scorer.
With a team-high 16 points already this season, it was certainly a fitting honor for Reinhart.
“It seems like there’s a couple leagues where it’s a tradition,” said Reinhart, who’s cracked the scoresheet in nine of 11 games out of the gate to help the Panthers get off to a stellar 7-3-1 start. “It was in the stall, so I thought I’d give it a go for a couple drills.”