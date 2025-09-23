FORT LAUDERDALE - The grind doesn’t stop.

Even after three straight abbreviated offseasons for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Gustav Forsling doesn’t feel like he’s lacking downtime.

If the defenseman had it his way, every summer would be this way.

Win the Cup, celebrate a bit, then get right back to work – rinse and repeat.

“For me personally, I love working out all the time,” Forsling said following another captain’s skate at Baptist Health IcePlex on Tuesday. “I never really take too much time off, but I think it’s the perfect amount of time, to be honest. You can build up your physique again, lift a little different in the summer when you don't have to play games. You can go a little harder and try to gain some more muscle back only, because we lose a lot of muscle during the season because we can't really work out how you want to when you have so many games. I think we get a good amount of time to rebuild.”

A multi-time winner of the team’s “Most Fit” award, Forsling’s routine has helped him quickly evolve from a diamond in the rough to one of the top blueliners in the NHL.

Last season, he finished 13th in voting for the Norris Trophy.

Another standout year, the smooth-skating Swede collected 31 points (11G, 20A) in 80 regular-season games, leading all Panthers defensemen in goals.

For the fifth straight season, No. 42 also had a plus/minus rating of +17 or better (+33) and has been over +30 in three of the last four seasons.

Since 2021-22, Forsling is tied with Devon Toews for a league-best +149 plus/minus rating.

“It’s always nice to get some recognition, but I’m honestly just trying to stay the same way, play the same way, not doing anything extra or special,” said Forsling. “I’m just going to try to defend as much as I can and play hard.”

Showing off his Forsling conditioning, Forsling averaged 22:57 minutes of ice time in the regular season and 23:17 in the postseason of 2024-25.

Much of that time was spent with D-partner Aaron Ekblad, who inked an eight-year extension in June.

Both players are now locked in with the Panthers through at least 2031-32.

As excited as Ekblad was to sign the deal, Forsling might’ve had just as much joy.

“I’m super, super excited and happy that he’s staying,” Forsling said. “I was very happy when I saw him staying and signing that long deal, so I can’t wait to keep playing.”

A lockdown pair going up against the league’s best, Forsling and Ekblad owned a 55.86% offensive advantage in the regular season and clicked at a 55.15% in the playoffs to help Florida claim its second straight Cup against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Gustav has a whole another level when he plays with Aaron,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

Showing up more and more on the league’s radar, Forsling has drawn international attention.

Representing Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off, the product of Linkoping is a lock to represent his country for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In addition to chasing a third straight Cup, a gold medal is also a goal in 2025-26.

“That would be super cool to represent your country there,” said Forsling. “The Olympics growing up, I remember watching it, so that would be a dream.”