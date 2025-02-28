Florida Panthers to Host ¡Vamos Gatos! Nights on Monday, March 3 & Thursday, March 6

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host two ¡Vamos Gatos! Nights powered by Ford on Monday, March 3 and Thursday, March 6 at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers ¡Vamos Gatos! initiative celebrates the rich culture of South Florida's Hispanic community and the ongoing efforts to foster inclusion and diversity in hockey and beyond.

Fans can enjoy a pregame party on the Publix Plaza with authentic food from two food trucks including Carne En Vara (Venezuelan barbecue) and Las Mexicanas (Mexican street food), live art from local artists, salsa dancers and ¡Vamos Gatos! scarf giveaways courtesy of Ford at their Section 128/129 Plaza Level activation area. Throughout the game, fans can enjoy interactive photo opportunities, live painter on Amerant Bank Arena Plaza level concourse and live music from Latin bands in the Coors Light Cold Zone.

Exclusive ¡Vamos Gatos! jerseys designed by Argentinian artist Néstor Augusto Turallas are available exclusively for purchase at Amerant Bank Arena’s Pantherland. A limited-edition ¡Vamos Gatos! merchandise collection including T-shirts, pucks and more will be available in Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com.

The Panthers will host their ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees who will be recognized in-game on March 6. The ‘Hispanic Excellence’ program presented by Amazon recognizes these honorees include local Hispanic business owners, educators, healthcare workers and activists making a positive impact in the South Florida community.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

