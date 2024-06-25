Florida Panthers to Host Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m.

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale with a parade along A1A starting at Riomar Street and concluding just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at SE 5th Street where the formal rally on stage will take place.

The parade route will start at A1A and Riomar Street. The route will extend down A1A with the parade culminating at SE 5th Street with a rally on stage at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park across from Hotel Maren

More information on parking and additional details will be released in the coming days

Fans can purchase 2024 Stanley Cup Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex during normal business hours which are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena will open on June 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can always purchase merchandise online at FLATeamShop.com as well.

