Florida Panthers Single Game Tickets Available Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 AM ET

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM).

Subscribers of the Panthers email newsletter '93 Society will receive exclusive early access to single game tickets starting on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. ET. For information on how to sign up, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/93Society.

Very limited Territory Memberships in the Upper Level are still available with all memberships in the Lower Level and Club Level sold out for the 2024-25 season.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member.

Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.